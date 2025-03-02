Nonwoven Fabrics Market Transforming the Textile Industry with Innovation and Sustainability

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Overview

According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled " Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type, Function, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the global nonwoven fabrics market was valued at $38.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $68.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Key Growth Drivers & Market Trends:
- Rising Demand in Healthcare: The increasing use of nonwoven fabrics in medical applications such as face masks, isolation gowns, drapes, and protective covers is fueling market growth.
- Expansion in the Textile Industry: Nonwoven fabrics are gaining traction as an alternative to traditional textiles due to their durability, lightweight properties, and cost-effectiveness.
- Growing Adoption in the Automotive Sector: The demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the use of nonwoven materials in automotive interiors and components.
- Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in nonwoven fabric manufacturing processes is creating new growth opportunities.

However, raw material price volatility and availability issues remain challenges for market expansion.

Segment Insights:
-By Function:
- Durables Segment Dominates: Accounting for over half of the market share in 2020, the durables segment is expected to continue leading, with a projected CAGR of 6.5%. Increased infrastructure development in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India is driving demand.
- Disposables Segment: Also witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising consumption in hygiene and medical applications.

By Application:
- Hygiene Segment Leads: Contributing to nearly 60% of the market share in 2020, hygiene applications will continue to dominate due to superior absorption properties, strength, softness, and cost-effectiveness.
- Building & Construction to Grow Fastest: Expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1%, driven by increasing construction investments in developing economies.

Regional Analysis:
- Asia-Pacific Leads the Market: Holding around 40% of total revenue in 2020, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate (CAGR of 6.6%) due to an improving economy, rising hygiene awareness, and expanding workforce.
- Europe & North America: Continue to hold significant market shares, driven by advancements in automotive and construction industries.
Other Key Regions: North America, LAMEA, and Europe are also analyzed in the report.

Key Market Players:
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö
- Berry Global Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Glatfelter
- DuPont
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Lydall Inc.
- Fitesa
- Suominen Corporation
- Johns Manville

