PHILIPPINES, March 2 - Press Release

March 2, 2025 Pimentel urges gov't support for Marikina Shoe Industry as DOST pushes for innovative Filipino footwear Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III lauded the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) for its recent call for local designers to develop innovative Filipino footwear, emphasizing the initiative's potential to revive the struggling Marikina shoe industry. The DOST-PTRI's 10th Filipino Footwear Design Competition, launched as part of Philippine Tropical Fabrics Month, aims to promote sustainability and Filipino identity in footwear through the use of indigenous materials and creative storytelling. The initiative aligns with the agency's ongoing Shoes and Footwear Accessories R&D Towards Omnibus Solutions (SAFATOS) program, which integrates digital technology and sustainable textile innovations into local shoe manufacturing. Pimentel welcomed the project but stressed the need for stronger government support for Marikina's shoemakers, who have long struggled against cheaper foreign imports, limited modernization, and lack of financial aid. "Marikina was once the backbone of the country's shoe industry. Ngayon, nalulunod sila sa kompetisyon mula sa mga dayuhang produkto. If we want to revive this sector, we must not only encourage innovation but also ensure that our local shoemakers have the resources, funding, and market support to compete," Pimentel said. The decline of the Marikina shoe industry has resulted in job losses and a diminished sense of local pride. Pimentel has outlined a plan to support local shoemakers through training programs focused on modern techniques, access to better materials, and assistance in marketing and branding to help them compete effectively in the global market. Part of Pimentel's platform is the "BTS" initiative, which aims to address flooding, generate jobs, and revitalize Marikina's iconic shoe industry. He emphasized his commitment to reviving the sector, recognizing its importance to Marikina's identity and economy. "Pag sinabi mong Marikina, 'Sapatos.' So bubuhayin po namin 'yan kasi sayang lamang na eh--pagdating sa larangan ng sapatos, lamang na ang Marikina. Saka something to be proud of," Pimentel stated. He urged the government to increase funding for Marikina's shoe industry, provide incentives for local manufacturers, and strengthen anti-smuggling measures to prevent the influx of low-cost imported footwear that undermines Filipino-made products. Pimentel reaffirmed his commitment to pushing for policies that protect and promote local industries, particularly those that hold cultural and economic significance, like Marikina's shoemaking sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.