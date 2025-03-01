With growing fire risk, Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire prevention projects statewide

SACRAMENTO – Following the devastation of the Los Angeles firestorms and with the risk of wildfire increasing statewide, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to fast-track critical projects protecting communities from wildfire, ahead of peak fire season.

Today’s emergency proclamation will cut bureaucratic red tape – including suspending CEQA and the Coastal Act – that is slowing down critical forest management projects. Text of the proclamation is available here.