Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,024 in the last 365 days.

With growing fire risk, Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire prevention projects statewide

SACRAMENTO – Following the devastation of the Los Angeles firestorms and with the risk of wildfire increasing statewide, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to fast-track critical projects protecting communities from wildfire, ahead of peak fire season. 

Today’s emergency proclamation will cut bureaucratic red tape – including suspending CEQA and the Coastal Act – that is slowing down critical forest management projects. Text of the proclamation is available here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

With growing fire risk, Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire prevention projects statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more