Unlocking the Power of DNA Exonucleases and Endonucleases in Immunity

Functions of DNA nucleases. (A) DNA endonuclease recognition specific sites. (B) Mismatch repair. (C) DNA replication. Functions of DNA nucleases in DNA repair. DNA nucleases in the immune response.

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, March 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent review highlights the critical role of DNA exonucleases and endonucleases in immune response and disease management, shedding new light on their potential applications in genomic stability, autoimmune disorders, and cancer treatment.

DNA exonucleases and endonucleases are essential in maintaining genome integrity, executing precise cleavage of damaged or foreign DNA to initiate immune responses. These nucleases play a pivotal role in activating key innate immune pathways, such as the cGAS-STING pathway, which enables the body to mount an effective anti-viral and anti-tumor response.

The analysis explores the dual-edged nature of genomic instability, revealing how mutations in these nucleases contribute to various autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and Aicardi-Goutières syndrome. Conversely, targeting exonuclease and endonuclease activity could be leveraged to disrupt the genomic integrity of cancer cells, increasing their susceptibility to immunotherapy and radiation treatments.

MRE11, a nuclease with dual exonuclease and endonuclease activity, is crucial for DNA damage repair and modulating the immune response. It also plays a role in T-cell lifespan regulation, making it a potential target for autoimmune therapies. EXO1, known for its role in mismatch repair (MMR), influences the immune response by enhancing checkpoint therapies in specific cancer types, particularly those with microsatellite instability (MSI). TREX1, a cytoplasmic exonuclease, prevents dsDNA accumulation, thereby reducing autoimmunity risks while also acting as a key regulator of tumor immunogenicity in radiotherapy. FEN1 and MUS81-EME1, essential for DNA metabolism and repair, are linked to tumor proliferation and could be targeted to enhance immunotherapy efficacy.

The findings highlight the potential of nuclease-based therapeutic interventions for both immune disorders and cancer. Understanding how these enzymes regulate DNA integrity and immune signaling offers promising avenues for future exploration, with significant implications for personalized medicine and immunotherapy strategies.

This review opens the door to novel therapeutic targets, emphasizing the importance of a balanced approach in leveraging nuclease activity to combat disease progression while preserving genomic stability.

Funding Information:

Beijing Xisike Clinical Oncology Research Foundation Y-HR2020MS-0156

National Natural Science Foundation of China 82273130

# # # # # #

Genes & Diseases publishes rigorously peer-reviewed and high quality original articles and authoritative reviews that focus on the molecular bases of human diseases. Emphasis is placed on hypothesis-driven, mechanistic studies relevant to pathogenesis and/or experimental therapeutics of human diseases. The journal has worldwide authorship, and a broad scope in basic and translational biomedical research of molecular biology, molecular genetics, and cell biology, including but not limited to cell proliferation and apoptosis, signal transduction, stem cell biology, developmental biology, gene regulation and epigenetics, cancer biology, immunity and infection, neuroscience, disease-specific animal models, gene and cell-based therapies, and regenerative medicine.

Scopus CiteScore: 7.3

Impact Factor: 6.9

# # # # # #

More information: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/

Editorial Board: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/editorial-board/

All issues and articles in press are available online in ScienceDirect (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/genes-and-diseases ).

Submissions to Genes & Disease may be made using Editorial Manager (https://www.editorialmanager.com/gendis/default.aspx ).

Print ISSN: 2352-4820

eISSN: 2352-3042

CN: 50-1221/R

Contact Us: editor@genesndiseases.com

X (formerly Twitter): @GenesNDiseases (https://x.com/GenesNDiseases )

# # # # # #

Reference

Mingjun Lu, Jinghong Wu, Qing Gao, Renjing Jin, Changming An, Teng Ma, To cleave or not and how? The DNA exonucleases and endonucleases in immunity, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 2, 2025, 101219, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101219

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.