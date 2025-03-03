PNC National Entrepreneur Center SW Region & Alpha Woman Association Host Fundraiser to Support Student Entrepreneurs

Leadership Team: PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship and Alpha Woman Association receive the Proclamation for Houston, Texas at the charity luncheon.

The fundraising luncheon united business leaders and community advocates to support The Alpha Woman Association

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PNC National Entrepreneur Center Houston - Southwest Region Hosted Fundraising Luncheon to Support Student Entrepreneurs with The Alpha Woman Association PNC National Entrepreneur Center - Southwest Region successfully held a fundraising luncheon in support of the Entrepreneurship program. This event, held in partnership with "The Alpha Woman Association," raised funds to provide grants for three promising student entrepreneurs.Event Details- What: Fundraising Luncheon- When: Friday, Feb 21, 2025- Where: PNC Galleria, 2200 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056- Brand Partners: Cup of Joey , PNC National Entrepreneur Center Houston - Southwest Region, Houston Dash and Houston DynamoObjective Achieved:The primary goal of this luncheon was to raise funds for the partnership between PNC - Entrepreneurship and The Alpha Woman Association. These funds provided grant opportunities to students participating in the program for the upcoming Fall event in 2025.Fundraising Allocation:10% of the proceeds from this event were allocated for grant participants of the "Howard University Entrepreneur x PNC Program."Grant Details:Three (3) grants were awarded to selected candidates who submitted both:1. A video pitch via the online portal2. A written business proposalPurpose Fulfilled:This fundraising event successfully:1. Supported and nurtured budding entrepreneurs through the collaborative efforts of PNC - Entrepreneurship and The Alpha Woman Association.2. Generated financial resources to fund grants for deserving students in the program.3. Promoted awareness and engagement for the upcoming Fall 2025 event.4. Strengthened the partnership between PNC - Entrepreneurship Southwest Region and The Alpha Woman Association.Impact:The funds raised directly contributed to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and innovation among students, providing them with valuable resources and opportunities to pursue their business ventures. The grant selection process ensured that the most promising and well-prepared candidates received support for their entrepreneurial endeavors.This collaboration between PNC National Entrepreneurship Center - Southwest Region, and The Alpha Woman Association represented our commitment to fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs in Houston. By investing in these students, we invested in the future of our community.The program was a vital component of our efforts to equip students with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the business world.For more information about the event or to bid on auction items, please contact Whitney Talks at hello@talksbrandgroup.comAbout PNC National Entrepreneurship Program Southwest Region:A resource hub for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship education at HBCUs around the country. The National Center collaborates, communicates, and works with HBCUs and their business community to enhance Black business growth and success. The National Center for Entrepreneurship advances the best practices and is a thought leader in the research and practice of entrepreneurship for African-American students and business owners.About The Alpha Woman Association:The Alpha Woman Association is committed to supporting small businesses in the Houston area by awarding one grant that fuels innovative ideas and drives economic growth. We create an inclusive environment where women can share their experiences, gain valuable knowledge, and pave the way for future generations of successful female leaders and change-makers.About Cup of Joey:Joey Sanchez - CUP OF JOEY provides a new kind of networking movement that brings people together to discover new potential and walk out their purpose. It's built on the foundation of purpose-driven interactions, fostering a community where individuals can discover their potential (their WHY), make meaningful connections, and create real impact. The movement is built around a simple but powerful idea: "Your Why is your future." To catalyze, inspire, and empower a community to discover new potential and walk out their purpose.###

