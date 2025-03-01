Attorney General James Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Hazel Dukes

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on the passing of Dr. Hazel Dukes. Dr. Dukes was a former national President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), President of the NAACP New York State Conference, and a renowned civil rights leader and activist:

“Hazel Dukes was a barrier breaker, a glass ceiling shatterer, and a leader for millions of New Yorkers and Americans. Dr. Dukes may have been honored with awards, recognitions, street namings, and medals, but to me, she will always be the quiet but powerful force for good, justice, and equality. My heart is heavy as we say goodbye to my dear mentor and friend. May she rest in peace and power, and may her memory be an inspiration for generations to come.”