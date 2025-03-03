S&IB Services to Reach 50,000 Employees, Creating Major Job Growth

KOLKATA, INDIA, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&IB Services, a trusted provider of security and facility management in India, announces its plan to expand to 50,000 employees by 2025. This growth will create thousands of jobs, empower youth through skill development, and enhance safety and efficiency for businesses and communities across India.

Founded in 1985, S&IB Services has built a strong reputation with 35,000+ employees serving at 6,500+ locations nationwide. The company offers a wide range of services, from security and logistics to housekeeping, payroll management, and event services. Its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made it a go-to provider for businesses of all sizes.

"At S&IB, we don’t just provide services — we build trust and protect livelihoods," said Shyamal Karmakar, Founder of S&IB Services. "Our mission is to create a safer, more secure India, where businesses and communities can prosper without worry."

Why This Expansion Matters

S&IB’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for reliable security and facility management services.

With businesses expanding, urban areas growing, and safety becoming a priority, the company is stepping up to meet the need. By hiring and training more people, S&IB not only fills this demand but also contributes to reducing unemployment and strengthening local economies.

Training and Skill Development

One of S&IB’s key strengths is its dedication to employee training and development. The company operates state-of-the-art training academies across multiple states, offering regular programs to improve skills and industry knowledge.

Employees receive hands-on training in modern security practices, advanced technology systems, crisis management, and customer service excellence.

This comprehensive approach ensures that every team member is well-equipped to handle real-world scenarios, providing top-tier service and peace of mind to clients.

The company also stays ahead of industry trends by continuously updating training modules, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and service quality.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

S&IB Services is more than just a security provider. Their offerings cover a wide range of business needs, including:

Security Solutions: Trained guards, electronic surveillance, corporate security, and residential protection.

Facility Management: Housekeeping, pest control, waste management, and property upkeep.

Logistics & Transportation: Streamlined supply chain management, cash van services, and ATM cash handling.

Banking & Treasury Management: Secure banking support services and cash flow optimization.

Event Management: Professional planning, security, and logistical support for large and small events.

Digital & IoT Solutions: Advanced technology to optimize operations, from central monitoring systems to workflow automation.

Nationwide Presence for Reliable Service

With offices in major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai — along with regional hubs in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Bhopal — S&IB’s wide network ensures fast and reliable service delivery. They are present in smaller towns like Siliguri, Port Blair, Imphal, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, and Bhubaneswar, catering to local needs with personalized solutions.

Wherever you are looking for service, S&IB is ready — and if they’re not there yet, they are actively planning to expand to meet growing demands. This commitment to reaching every corner of India ensures that clients, no matter their location, receive the same high-quality service and security solutions.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As S&IB moves towards its 50,000-employee milestone, the company remains focused on innovation, service quality, and community impact. Their expansion is not just about numbers — it’s about creating opportunities, enhancing safety, and being a reliable partner for businesses nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.