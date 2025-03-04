MRG SECURITY EXPANDS ELITE EVENT AND PRIVATE SECURITY SERVICES ACROSS LONG ISLAND AND THE HAMPTONS

MRG Security with NYS Police K9 at Montauk Lighthouse Event Security Agents at Charity Event in Sag Harbor Security stand guard at an event in Southampton.

We only trust MRG for our events and coordinating our clients’ security while visiting the Hamptons, they handle our last minute requests and all planning seamlessly.” — David Klein Talent Manager

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From celebrities to CEOs, supermodels to musicians, everyone who is anyone needs proper security these days. Recent events highlight how important personal and event security is. For event security, Long Island and the Hampton’s most reliable choice is MRG Security.From private security in Montauk to bodyguard services in East Hampton, MRG Security has been the choice of the world’s biggest names. The leading security company in the Hamptons, our team also provides private security in Montauk, bodyguard services on Long Island, and executive protection in Sag Harbor.Last summer, MRG Security Agents were spotted with celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon in Sagaponack, Fat Joe in East Hampton, Jeff Goldblum in Hampton Bays, and DJ John Summit, Alix Earle, and John Mulaney in Montauk, to name a few.Each summer, MRG Security’s trained personnel provide safety and service at over 200 events. Our pros have helped with New York Housewives’ star Jill Zarin's Annual Luxury Luncheon hosted in Southampton, Dan White’s Party at Gurney's Resort in Montauk, and NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Concert for a Cause hosted in East Hampton.“The Hamptons is a special place for us, it's our backyard,” MRG Security CEO Patrick McCall said. “We are the only security company who operates here full time, year round. When our clients visit, they want to go undetected as much as possible. We know the shortcuts; we know the back entrances. Our Security Agents are discrete and can move our celebrity clients around most of the time without them being spotted. That's the greatest reward for me: when a client can enjoy everything the Hamptons has to offer, while being secure and relaxed.”In the past year, MRG’s over 125 Security Agents have provided event security services on Long Island, VIP security in Southampton, and security agents in the Hamptons.MRG has two goals:1. Client safety - In every situation, whether it’s executive protection or private event security, our commitment is to provide discrete, reliable protectionfrom annoyances and threats.2. Client happiness - Our team provides security understanding our commitment to customer service.MRG Security Service Inc. is a licensed private investigation and security firm with offices located in Manhattan and Southampton, New York. Our reputation is backed by over 20 years of exceptional service with a management team experienced in both the public and private sectors. Our main goal is to protect our clients and form a long-term bond where their safety, protection, and peace of mind are our #1 priority.

