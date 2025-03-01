200K New Yorkers Enrolled in New York Mobile ID

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than 200,000 New Yorkers have completed the enrollment process for New York Mobile ID (MiD), a voluntary, highly secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit or ID. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) first announced the Mobile ID in June 2024.

“We’re thrilled that more than 200,000 New Yorkers have embraced this revolutionary technology that enables secure, contactless identification right from your phone,” Governor Hochul said. “Whether you want to get through airport security or order an alcoholic beverage, Mobile ID is raising the bar on the way New Yorkers can verify their age and identity, offering greater convenience and privacy.”

Anyone with a valid New York State-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can download the secure Mobile ID app on their Android or iOS device through Google Play or the App Store.

In tandem with the growth in Mobile ID users, the number of places where Mobile ID can be used continues to expand. Through a partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), New York’s MiD is accepted at TSA security checkpoints at more than 100 airports across the country and at four airports in New York State, including all terminals at LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, Syracuse Hancock, and Stewart International airports.

State bars, restaurants and other businesses with liquor licenses can also accept Mobile ID as a form of age verification during alcohol sales after the New York State Liquor Authority issued an advisory in October approving its use.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “So much in today’s world happens on your smartphone, and Mobile ID’s strong growth in less than 10 months shows that so many New Yorkers have wanted a simple and secure way to access their driver license, permit or non-driver ID directly on their device. Mobile IDs will become increasingly important for consumers and businesses alike as more interactions go digital, and I’m proud that New York is one of the states leading the way.”

The New York Mobile ID was designed to ensure user privacy and developed in compliance with the most stringent international standards for personal identification published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as well as the Mobile Driver’s License Implementation Guidelines created by the American Academy of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

The MiD app can only be unlocked through Face ID, TouchID, or a secure six-digit PIN. Personal information found on the MiD is encrypted and only accessible when the Mobile ID holder consents to sharing it.

Information is transmitted to a verifier through a secure, digital connection so the user never has to hand over their phone. And information about usage, including where, when, and what personal information the user has shared, is encrypted and stored only on their personal device. Data on when and where someone uses their MiD is not tracked, stored or transmitted.

You can get MiD in a few simple steps:

Download the New York MiD app from the App Store or through Google Play. Register the phone number of the device the Mobile ID will be on. Your Mobile ID can only be on one device at a time to help protect your identity. Take a picture of the front and back of your physical ID (driver license, non-driver ID, or learner permit), using your phone’s camera. Pose for a selfie. The app checks the photo and ID against information on file with the DMV to ensure you are who you say you are.

Once your information is verified, your MiD is active and ready to use wherever it is accepted, including in other states and countries. Learn more about New York Mobile ID online.

