Ecommerce Expert Hamza Lamoudni (حمزة المودني) Launches Free Comprehensive Ecommerce Course on June 7, 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned ecommerce entrepreneur Hamza Lamoudni (حمزة المودني) is set to launch a free, comprehensive ecommerce course on June 7, 2025, designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs kickstart their online business journey. This initiative marks a significant milestone in his mission to empower more entrepreneurs in Morocco and across Africa by making high-quality ecommerce education accessible to all.

The course will provide a step-by-step roadmap for individuals with no prior experience in ecommerce, covering key topics such as product sourcing, store setup, marketing strategies, and scaling a profitable online business. Unlike traditional paid courses, Hamza’s program is entirely free of charge, reinforcing his commitment to sharing valuable insights without financial barriers.

“My vision is to help as many people as possible break into ecommerce and achieve financial independence,” said Hamza Lamoudni. “This course will provide valuable insights typically found in high-cost programs, making ecommerce education accessible to anyone, regardless of background or financial resources.”

In addition to ecommerce fundamentals, Hamza will incorporate mindset training and personal development strategies to help participants cultivate the mindset of high-value entrepreneurs. His hands-on approach will empower students to take action and implement practical techniques immediately.

The free ecommerce course will be accessible through Hamza’s official website and YouTube channel, where he has already built a strong following by sharing industry secrets and business insights. Entrepreneurs, students, and professionals looking to enter the world of ecommerce can sign up for the course by visiting https://lamoudni.com/ .

About Hamza Lamoudni

Hamza Lamoudni (حمزة المودني) is an ecommerce entrepreneur known for his expertise in online business, dropshipping, and digital marketing. Starting from humble beginnings, he has built successful brands across the USA, UK, and GCC regions. His mission is to empower individuals by providing free, high-value ecommerce and personal development training to help them achieve financial success.

