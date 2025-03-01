Submit Release
Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program Apprehended

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced an offender who walked away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles County has been apprehended.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2025, CDCR special agents took 35-year-old Jorge Contreras into custody without incident in Santa Clarita, CA. He will be rehoused in a higher security area at California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster, CA and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Contreras was received from Los Angeles County on September 10, 2024 to serve a 2-year sentence for evading, or attempting to evade, a peace officer while driving recklessly. 

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

