Judge grants WA’s injunction request blocking Trump’s illegal order targeting trans youth and gender affirming care

Judge grants WA’s injunction request blocking Trump’s illegal orders targeting trans youth and gender affirming care

SEATTLE – A federal judge today granted Washington state’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump’s illegal orders to deny life-saving medical care to trans youth.

The action follows the judge’s previous grant of a temporary restraining order against the president’s action to withhold research and education grants from medical institutions providing gender affirming care to young people and prioritize potential criminal actions against providers.

Judge Lauren King previously said the order “blatantly discriminated against trans youth” and would not likely “survive judicial scrutiny.” Judge King reaffirmed that ruling today.

“The president’s disregard for the Constitution is obvious and intentional,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “But once again, states and the courts have stepped up to affirm the rule of law and the values that hold us together as a nation.”

The state is joined in the lawsuit by the attorneys general of Minnesota, Oregon and Colorado. Three individual doctors also joined as plaintiffs in the case, bringing claims on their own behalf and that of the minors for whom they provide care.

The states argued the order violates the 5th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee by singling out transgender individuals for mistreatment and discrimination.

Additionally, Congress has already authorized research and education funding for medical institutions in Washington state, and the president cannot unilaterally overrule congressional intent. The president also cannot unilaterally regulate or criminalize medical practices in Washington state, which are protected by the 10th Amendment, states argue.

In granting Washington’s preliminary injunction motion, the Court agreed that the plaintiffs were likely to show that the challenged executive orders violate equal protection and the separation of powers.

The Court went on to firmly warn the federal government against baseless and “bad faith” threats to criminalize medically necessary gender-affirming care. The Court explained, “federal prosecutors and law enforcement are legally and ethically obligated to follow the law, and serious consequences could result from advancing a groundless criminal prosecution.” The Court went on to find that the record is “bereft of any evidence,” that any of the thousands of the licensed doctors and clinicians providing gender affirming care in the Plaintiff States could plausibly be accused of violating federal law.

Work on this litigation is funded by the Attorney General’s Civil Justice Operating Fund, which is funded by recoveries made by the office in civil enforcement actions made on behalf of Washingtonians.

Read more about the lawsuit here.

