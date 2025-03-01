Development Theory Expands Service Offerings to Empower Small Business Owners

Development Theory announced the launch of new services designed to help small business owners take control of their finances.

TOWER, MN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- These new offerings include bookkeeping, tax advisory, and tax preparation services. They are designed to complement Development Theory’s established expertise in business valuation and exit planning."We aim to help business owners unlock the true value of their businesses," said Development Theory. "With these new business services, we’re going beyond valuation and exit planning to provide the financial tools small businesses need to thrive."Development Theory’s new bookkeeping services provide small business owners with real-time insights into their financial health. These solutions comprise QuickBooks Online accounting, monthly or quarterly strategy meetings, up-to-date income statements and balance sheets, and an annual comprehensive consultation and goal-setting session. Clients get the help they need to make strategic decisions with confidence.Tax advisory services help clients legally reduce their tax burdens and optimize their financial structure. This service provides expert guidance on entity structuring, helping business owners determine whether an S-Corp or LLC is best for their tax savings. It also covers deductions and write-offs, including home office expenses, business meals, and vehicle costs. Additionally, real estate strategies such as 1031 exchanges and cost segregation, along with retirement planning options like self-directed IRAs and solo 401(k)s, offer comprehensive financial optimization. Clients benefit from monthly tax strategy meetings, a detailed tax savings roadmap, and ongoing support from a Main Street Certified Tax Advisor (MSCTA).Development Theory now offers full-service business and personal tax preparation. This new offering includes federal and state tax filings. Clients remain compliant while saving time and reducing stress. Business owners can focus on running their companies with the confidence that their filings are handled accurately and on time.While these new services enhance Development Theory’s offerings, business valuation remains the company’s core expertise. The firm’s professional valuation reports meet National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) standards and are accepted for SBA lending, court proceedings, and business transactions. Development Theory’s valuation process is faster and more affordable than national competitors while providing higher value and deeper insights.Development Theory’s services offer a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and affordability. Unlike competitors, the company provides proprietary valuation processes that deliver high-value insights, court-admissible reports, faster turnaround times than industry norms, and personalized support and financial guidance.To celebrate the launch of these new services, Development Theory is offering a special incentive for bankers and lawyers. Those interested in working with Development Theory can request a free sample business valuation or exit plan report. This is a great tool for bankers and lawyers to show their clients when these services are needed.About Development TheoryDevelopment Theory helps small business owners unlock their true value through expert business valuations, exit planning, and growth strategies. The firm’s services are tailored to help entrepreneurs optimize their financial health, plan for the future, and make informed decisions. With certifications from NACVA and the International Exit Planning Association, Development Theory delivers industry-leading expertise with a client-first approach.For more information about Development Theory, visit https://www.valueplanningreports.com

