McCann’s Roofing and Construction Highlights Key Considerations for Oklahoma Homeowners Facing a Roof Replacement

At McCann's, we believe in honesty, and quality. Navigating insurance claims can be stressful, but we're here to advocate for you and ensure your home gets the protection it deserves." — Shay Brown, CEO of McCann's Roofing and Construction

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather conditions, homeowners are frequently faced with roof damage caused by high winds, hail, and severe storms. As storm season approaches, McCann’s Roofing and Construction emphasizes the importance of proactive roof inspections and timely replacements to prevent costly structural issues.Industry experts recommend regular roof evaluations, particularly for properties with aging shingles or visible storm damage. Signs indicating the need for roof replacement include missing or curling shingles, persistent leaks, and increased energy costs due to poor insulation.Factors That Influence the Need for Roof ReplacementSeveral factors contribute to the lifespan and durability of a roof in Oklahoma’s climate:Roof Age: Asphalt shingle roofs typically last 20-25 years. Older roofs may be more vulnerable to damage and require replacement.Storm Damage: Hail, wind, and heavy rain can cause visible and structural issues. A professional inspection can determine the extent of damage.Frequent Repairs: Repeated fixes may indicate underlying issues that make full replacement a more cost-effective option.Water Damage: Leaks can lead to mold growth and compromised structural integrity if left unaddressed.The Roof Replacement ProcessMcCann’s Roofing and Construction follows a thorough and transparent process to ensure high-quality results. A standard roof replacement involves:Inspection & Assessment – A professional evaluation determines whether repair or replacement is necessary.Detailed Quote – A comprehensive estimate provides clarity on materials, labor, and potential repairs.Material Selection – Impact-resistant shingles, metal roofing, and tile are among the options suitable for Oklahoma’s climate.Old Roof Removal & Inspection – The existing roofing is removed, and the decking is inspected for damage.Installation – Roofing materials are installed according to manufacturer guidelines and local building codes.Final Inspection – A quality check ensures durability and long-term performance.Choosing the Right Roofing Materials for Oklahoma’s ClimateExtreme weather conditions in Oklahoma require durable and impact-resistant roofing materials. Recommended options include:Impact-Resistant Asphalt Shingles – Designed to withstand hail and strong winds.Metal Roofing – A long-lasting option that provides superior durability.Tile Roofing – Aesthetic appeal with excellent longevity but requires additional structural support.Wood Shakes & Shingles – Offers natural insulation but requires routine maintenance.Finding a Reliable Roofing Contractor in OklahomaMcCann’s Roofing and Construction advises homeowners to select experienced, licensed professionals when considering a roofing project. A reputable contractor should offer:✔ Proven local expertise and understanding of Oklahoma’s building regulations.✔ Licensing and insurance to protect homeowners from liability.✔ Strong customer reviews and references showcasing previous work.✔ Transparent estimates with no hidden fees.✔ Reliable warranties for both materials and workmanship.Homeowners are urged to remain cautious of out-of-state “storm chasers” who may offer quick, low-cost repairs but lack accountability. Choosing a locally established contractor ensures a commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction.McCann’s Roofing and Construction Offers Complimentary Roof InspectionsTo assist homeowners in assessing the condition of their roofs before storm season, McCann’s Roofing and Construction provides professional inspections at no cost. These evaluations help identify potential vulnerabilities and determine whether maintenance, repair, or replacement is required.For more information, visit roofingbymccanns.com or call 405-259-9998.About McCann’s Roofing and ConstructionMcCann’s Roofing and Construction is a trusted, locally owned company serving homeowners in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, and surrounding areas. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, durable materials, and exceptional customer service, McCann’s specializes in storm-resistant roofing solutions tailored to Oklahoma’s extreme weather conditions.Media Contact:McCann’s Roofing and Construction📍 901 W. 15th St., Edmond, OK 73013📞 405-259-9998📧 info@roofingbymccanns.com🌐 roofingbymccanns.com

