Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC facilitates return of remains, detainees under ceasefire agreement

Over the past five weeks, the ceasefire agreement has allowed for families to be reunited and for the deceased to be brought back to their loved ones for proper burials. More humanitarian aid has also entered Gaza, where countless lives depend on it.

As a neutral humanitarian intermediary, the ICRC remains committed to its role in facilitating further releases upon the agreement of the parties to ensure that all hostages are freed, more detainees are reunited with their families, and life-saving humanitarian work can continue.



Note to editors: The ICRC will not be providing any footage of released hostages or detainees during these operations. This is out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety. We strongly recommend media outlets do the same.



For more information about the ICRC’s work in Israel and the occupied territories and our role during release operations, please visit here.



For more information, please contact:



press@icrc.org