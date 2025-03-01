Subcommittee Chairman Higgins Launches Investigation into Damning Leak of Government Deportation, Apprehension Plans

WASHINGTON — Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) is launching an investigation into the leak of highly sensitive, internal government documents that detailed law enforcement plans for apprehending and deporting illegal immigrants. Earlier this month, a federal official shared specific information about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions planned in Denver and Los Angeles with the media. This leak jeopardized the safety and security of Americans by tipping off dangerous criminals and providing them with the tools needed to evade deportation and arrest. As President Trump continues to deliver on his promise to secure America’s borders, this apparent deep state effort to protect criminals and hamper his agenda must be thoroughly investigated and exposed. Today, Subcommittee Chairman Higgins requested a staff-level briefing with ICE, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to investigate how the agencies are addressing leaks and explore opportunities for Congress to assist in the efforts.

“The leaked plans tipped off dangerous criminals about imminent law enforcement actions, enabling them to evade apprehension and perpetuate the threat they pose to national security and the American public,” wrote Subcommittee Chairman Higgins. “Border Czar Tom Homan suspects the leaks came from within the FBI and has warned that the leaks put ‘lives at risk.’ Further, the leaks enabled left-wing activists to disrupt federal immigration operations. During an enforcement action in Denver, activists used megaphones to alert illegal aliens of law enforcement’s presence and urged them not to comply with agents.”

During President Trump’s first month in office, he signed the Laken Riley Act into law, declared a national emergency at the border, ended the Biden Administration’s dangerous “catch-and-release” policy, terminated all taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens, restarted construction of the border wall, and much more. The Biden Administration created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, and now President Trump and Republicans in Congress are working hard to fix it. Subcommittee Chairman Higgins’s effort to work with ICE, FBI, DEA, and ATF will play an important role in assisting with President Trump’s efforts to secure the border.

