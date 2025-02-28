NEBRASKA, February 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Jim Pillen Comments on Good News from Forecasting Board

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board (NEFAB) voted today to add $100 million to current fiscal year revenue projections for General Fund receipts.

Additionally, the Forecasting Board increased projected revenue receipts by $5 million for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2025-2026, and by $60 million for the following Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Together, these increases account for an additional $165 million that can be leveraged, along with necessary spending decreases, to support a balanced state budget that delivers critical investments in education and property tax relief.

“The Forecasting Board delivered good news today,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “This is a sign of Nebraska’s strong and resilient economy. There is still work to be done to ensure we are delivering the fiscally conservative budget that Nebraskans expect and deserve.”