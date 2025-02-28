Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,883 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Jim Pillen Comments on Good News from Forecasting Board

NEBRASKA, February 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Jim Pillen Comments on Good News from Forecasting Board

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board (NEFAB) voted today to add $100 million to current fiscal year revenue projections for General Fund receipts.

Additionally, the Forecasting Board increased projected revenue receipts by $5 million for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2025-2026, and by $60 million for the following Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Together, these increases account for an additional $165 million that can be leveraged, along with necessary spending decreases, to support a balanced state budget that delivers critical investments in education and property tax relief.

“The Forecasting Board delivered good news today,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “This is a sign of Nebraska’s strong and resilient economy. There is still work to be done to ensure we are delivering the fiscally conservative budget that Nebraskans expect and deserve.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Jim Pillen Comments on Good News from Forecasting Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more