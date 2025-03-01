Love Is Blinds MI Brings Custom Window Treatments to Portage Homes and Businesses

Transform your Portage home or business with Love Is Blinds MI—call for a free window treatment consultation today! The Love Is Blinds team helps the community by offering free consultations.

Family-owned Love Is Blinds MI offers free consultations for custom blinds and shades in Portage, MI, and nearby areas.

PORTAGE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Is Blinds MI : Helping Portage Homes and Businesses with Awesome Window TreatmentsThis family-owned Portage window treatment company is helping locals with free consultations and estimates for homes and businesses.Jake McHenry and his team at Love Is Blinds MI are all about making Portage, MI, a little cozier and a lot prettier, one window at a time. As a local window treatment company based right here in town, they’re hooking up homes and businesses with custom blinds, shades, shutters, and even those slick motorized window coverings that feel like a game-changer. They’ve got Portage and the nearby neighborhoods and cities covered, and they keep it real with a friendly, personal touch.“We love pitching in to make our community’s spaces shine,” says Jake McHenry, who started Love Is Blinds MI. “As a window treatment company, we’re all about helping out—whether it’s snagging the perfect shades to keep your house warm in winter or setting up a cool vibe for your business. It’s whatever works for you and your budget!”Locals Are Loving This Window Treatment CompanyPortage folks can’t stop talking about Love Is Blinds MI and their top-notch service. One happy customer said it best: “Hands down, this is the easiest and best blinds company I’ve worked with. They’re local, family-owned, and their prices are great! I still can’t believe they stayed late on a Friday night just to make sure my blinds were perfect.” That’s the kind of care that’s got people buzzing about this window treatment company.From classic faux wood blinds to energy-saving honeycomb shades (a total win for Michigan’s chilly days) and fancy motorized options, Love Is Blinds MI offers window treatment products that fit everyone—whether you’re sprucing up your home or giving your business a fresh look.A Big Thanks from Love Is Blinds MITo give a shoutout to the community that’s kept them going, Love Is Blinds MI is rolling out free consultations and estimates for anyone in Portage or the surrounding areas. Homeowners, business owners—doesn’t matter. This window treatment company will pop by, chat about what you’re dreaming up, and give you the scoop on how to make it happen, no charge. It’s their way of saying thanks for the love!About Love Is Blinds MILove Is Blinds MI is a family-owned window treatment company right out of Portage, MI, serving the city and nearby neighborhoods with custom blinds, shades, shutters, and smart window solutions. Jake McHenry leads the crew, with installer Justin making sure every job gets that perfect finish. They’re all about bringing quality and a personal vibe to every gig, making homes and businesses around town look great and feel even better.Location:10575 Gracie Ln, Portage, MI 49024, United StatesMedia Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.