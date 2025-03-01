SHATTERING THE SILENCE: A Benefit Evening for Mental Health Awareness featuring Michelle Trachtenberg's Last Performance

Register to watch online at https://rewarded.tv/spyral/event/sxsw/?ref=JSUW0IQ4 SOS Initiative Flyer QR code to watch the event

March 12 Event in Austin Features Speakers and Live Performances Headlined by Preview of the documentary SPYRAL in Michelle Trachtenberg’s Final Performance

Michelle transformed into Michelle Cody White in the studio— a woman with undiagnosed bipolar disorder. Her performance is one of the strongest pieces of content I’ve ever seen about mental health.” — Spyral Producer Jennifer Hutchins

AUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join In Person or Live Stream on Rewarded.TV The AEB Foundation will host Shattering The Silence: A Night For Mental Health Awareness, a special fundraiser and film viewing featuring Michelle Trachtenberg’s final performance in the documentary SPYRAL, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag. The March 12th telethon-style event, held in-person and live streamed from the Kingdom Nightclub in Austin, features a private viewing of the film SPYRAL, guest speakers, live entertainment and food & drink while raising awareness and funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and additional mental health resources.In the film, Trachtenberg voices Michelle Cody White, a woman whose life was derailed by undiagnosed bipolar disorder, self-medication, and addiction. Through her performance, Trachtenberg leaves behind a hauntingly real and urgent message about the importance of seeking mental health support early.Often described as “The BOYHOOD of Bipolar,” SPYRAL is a harrowing thirteen-year journey into the depths of mental illness, compiled from home videos, diaries, and social media of musician Randall White and his wife Michelle. It rips the band-aid off the struggles that affect all of us, offering an unfiltered look at the devastating consequences of untreated mental health conditions. The film won an award at Dances With Films when it world-premiered in Hollywood last summer.Earlier this week, NAMI announced a national partnership with the film, which has inspired the launch of Save Our Stories (SOS)—a new initiative by the All Entertainment Business Organization debuting later this year. SOS not only supports social impact content across film, TV, and short-form storytelling but also serves as a funding vehicle for partner organizations like NAMI, leveraging these projects to drive financial support for vital causes.The SPYRAL production couldn’t have possibly anticipated Trachtenberg’s untimely passing, and had hoped to have her participate in the event, which will go on in her honor.SPYRAL Producer Jennifer Hutchins said, "Michelle was one of the sweetest, most gentle human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. I could tell she cared deeply about people and using her voice for the greater good. I got to know Michelle in the recording studio, where she transformed into Michelle Cody White— a woman who graduated at the top of her nursing class before spiraling out of control with undiagnosed bipolar disorder. Her performance was so powerful that there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. She truly leaves behind one of the strongest pieces of content I’ve ever seen about mental health. We lost one of the good ones this week, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones."Randall White, SPYRAL Producer and Film Subject adds, "Michelle Trachtenberg’s performance in SPYRAL captured my late wife’s spirit so closely, it was haunting. I am still in shock. I hope that both of their spirits are at peace. More than anything, I believe this film has the power to help people by spreading the message: get help early. That is Michelle’s final gift to the world."Event Schedule and Activities:Wednesday, March 12 | 4:30 - 8:30 PM CDTKingdom Nightclub, 505 East 7th St, Austin, TX (between Neches & Red River)Attend in person or stream live on Rewarded.TVEvent Schedule:4:30 PM CST | Doors Open● Live DJ & Networking with Entertainment Industry Leaders, Wellness Experts, and Mental Health Advocates● Complimentary drinks, cocktails & food5:00 PM CST | Live Broadcast Begins (Streaming on Rewarded.TV)● Welcome & Introductions● Speakers:○ Actress Kelly Frye (Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Teachers, Criminal Minds)○ Influencer Steezy Kane○ Amplify EDM Founder Kay Cote○ More speakers to be announcedA Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg● Moment of Silence● Live Performance:○ Nagavalli (Singer)5:30 PM CST | Exclusive Private Viewing of SPYRAL7:00 PM CST | Q&A with the Filmmakers● Bill Guttentag – 2x Oscar-Winning Director (Virtual Appearance)● David Kahne – Grammy-Winning Composer (Virtual Appearance)● Jennifer Hutchins – Award-Winning Producer● Randall White – Subject of Spyral7:20 PM CST | Mental Health Solutions & Resources● Executive Director of NAMI Texas (National Alliance on Mental Illness)● Additional leaders to be announced7:40 PM CST | Bollywood Wellness Dancing7:45 PM CST | Save Our Stories Initiative● Teresa Taylor – Emmy-Winning Producer & Head of Business Development for All Entertainment Business● Mindy Raymond – Mindy Raymond – The Shine Company/ Rolling Reels Productions & Board Member for SOS Stories7:50 PM CST | Fundraiser Results Revealed● Live Performance:○ Lara Price (Singer)8:00 PM CST | Virtual Feed Ends8:00 - 8:30 PM CST | DJ & Final Networking● Continue conversations with leaders in Entertainment, Mental Health, and WellnessEvent pass to attend in person is $200 and is on sale here. Tickets for the livestream are $15 and are available here For more information on SPYRAL and its mental health initiatives, visit MentalAwarenessToday.com

SPYRAL trailer

