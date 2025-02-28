The March 13, 2025, meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on the influenza vaccine strains for the 2025-2026 influenza season in the U.S. has been cancelled. FDA continues to work with federal and international partners and U.S.-licensed influenza vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the upcoming season. FDA, in consultation with our federal partners, will review the available data to make our recommendations to manufacturers of U.S.-licensed influenza vaccines in time for the production of updated vaccines for the 2025-2026 influenza season. We do not anticipate any impact on vaccine supply or timing of availability.
FDA Plans for Selecting Influenza Virus Strains for Vaccine Composition for the 2025-2026 U.S. Influenza Season
