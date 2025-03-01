What they are saying: Governor Newsom’s latest economic investments will help bolster LA firestorm recovery

LOS ANGELES – This week, Governor Newsom announced $24 million in investments towards the economic recovery of Los Angeles following January’s devastating firestorms. The announcement came during the seventh stop of the Governor’s statewide Jobs First tour, where the Governor received the Los Angeles Regional Plan — a community-driven strategy to leverage the innovation, social infrastructure, and LA-area industries — and debuted the statewide California Jobs First Economic Blueprint.

Funds announced will strengthen infrastructure, and provide support for small business and workers in the LA region, including disaster response:

$10 million in partnership with LA Rises, Maersk and APM Terminals to the LA Region Small Business Relief Fund , a grant program run by the City and County of LA that will provide direct financial support to businesses and nonprofits in fire-impacted communities. This is the first investment by LA Rises, the unified recovery effort launched by the Governor in January and led by Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman.

, a grant program run by the City and County of LA that will provide direct financial support to businesses and nonprofits in fire-impacted communities. This is the first investment by LA Rises, the unified recovery effort and led by Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman. $3 million toward the Los Angeles Jobs First Collaborative in their recovery efforts for the region, including for the launch of public-facing campaigns to promote small business support and additional capacity for near-term business and economic recovery.

in their recovery efforts for the region, including for the launch of public-facing campaigns to promote small business support and additional capacity for near-term business and economic recovery. $11 million toward High Road Training Partnerships with workforce training organizations based in Los Angeles.

Here’s what leaders in the Los Angeles community are saying:

State leaders

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D – Pasadena): “The Governor’s Jobs First Economic Blueprint will create good-paying jobs in regions across the state, and reduce barriers for students to access job opportunities through career education. In addition, the plan contains funding to help small businesses recover from the Los Angeles County wildfires that devastated the Altadena and Pasadena region in my district. The recovery will take ongoing support. This Blueprint is an important component that will help brighten our state’s future.”

Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra): “Cultivating one of the best economies in the world starts with our communities. Governor Newsom’s economic plan is reflective of statewide and regional needs, while utilizing work-based learning opportunities in connection to the state’s upcoming Master Plan for Career Education. Our Los Angeles community was devastated by the fires in our region, and I look forward to working with the Governor on a recovery plan which draws on our higher education institutions to rebuild and strengthen our local and statewide economies.”

Los Angeles County

Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Chair and Supervisor for the Fifth District: “I appreciate Governor Newsom‘s plan to invest in our local workforce. Our local economy will greatly benefit from investments that focus on local implementation as Los Angeles County recovers and rebuilds. Strengthening our workforce is key to long-term resilience, and I look forward to seeing these investments create lasting opportunities for our residents.”

Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor for the First District: “Across Los Angeles County, residents have been experiencing job loss by the wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, including nannies, in-home health workers, landscapers, actors, stagehands, and many others who work in these areas. This week’s announcement, which includes $10 million in funding to the LA Regional Small Business Fund, will be crucial in accelerating economic recovery and providing relief to our impacted families. I am deeply grateful to the Governor for his demonstrated commitment to our relief efforts and look forward to continuing to implement California Jobs First locally. Together, we will ensure an equitable recovery for all Angelenos.”

Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Supervisor for the Third District: “More support is on the way for small businesses and workers impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires thanks to this $10 million investment from Governor Newsom that will bolster LA County’s Small Business and Worker Relief Funds. Los Angeles County and our State partners, with support from philanthropy, are marshalling unprecedented financial resources to help fire-affected communities fill gaps in monthly expenses and heal. We thank Governor Newsom for his continued support.”

City leaders

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles: “Thank you Governor Newsom, for your continued support through LA’s unprecedented recovery. As we make urgent progress months faster than expected to get residents back home, we also need to ensure that small businesses have the support they need and deserve while navigating through this devastating time. Together, we will get residents home as quickly and as safely as possible, and we will give the Los Angeles workforce the support they deserve. We are grateful for your partnership as we continue our urgent recovery work.”

Vinh T. Ngo, Mayor of Monterey Park: “We are very excited to see the new economic jobs plan laid out by Governor Newsom that will have direct benefit not just the wildfire impacted areas but all of California. I’m proud that the Governor chose the City of Monterey Park to make this critical announcement this week.”

Victoria Knapp, Chair of the Altadena Town Council: “As Chair of the Altadena Town Council, I want to express our deep gratitude to Governor Newsom for his leadership and steadfast commitment to the region since the early days of this disaster. His administration’s continued support has been a lifeline for our communities as we navigate the long road to recovery. This much-needed infusion of aid will be critical in helping our small businesses rebuild, creating new job opportunities, and ensuring our local workforce has access to the training needed to thrive in high-growth industries. With this investment, we are not just restoring what was lost—we are building a more resilient and prosperous future for Altadena and the entire Los Angeles region.”

Business Leaders

Stephen Cheung, President and CEO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation: “We applaud Governor Newsom and the State of California for their leadership in supporting Los Angeles County’s economic recovery. The $3 million investment in the California Jobs First initiative will strengthen our efforts to create quality jobs and economic opportunities for local communities, especially those most impacted by economic challenges. Additionally, the $10 million in small business relief funding will provide critical support to the backbone of our economy—our small businesses—helping them rebuild, innovate, and thrive. LAEDC is committed to working with our partners across the region to ensure these investments drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth for all Angelenos.”

Maria Salinas, President and CEO of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce: “Governor Newsom’s announcement marks an exciting step forward in realizing California Jobs First—turning a bold vision into local impact. By investing in key industry sectors and aligning workforce development with economic priorities, this initiative will create accessible, good-paying jobs and drive sustainable growth across our communities. We are proud of the vision set forth in this economic blueprint and the additional investment to help Los Angeles recover and rebuild. This ensures our region continues to lead in innovation, opportunity, and economic resilience.”

Tracy Hernandez, CEO of BizFed & New California Coalition: “Governor Newsom took talk to action this week delivering much needed real time funding to super charge the LA firestorm rebuilding process and accelerate the vital long term economic resiliency of our state.”

Alysia Bell, President of UNITE-LA: “Governor Newsom’s leadership drives California’s progress and elevates the triple bottom line: economy, equity, and environment. UNITE-LA, a nonprofit intermediary committed to equitable economic mobility, applauds the state’s continued investment in innovation and regional collaboration, essential for Los Angeles’ wildfire recovery.”

Judy Matthews, President of the Altadena Chamber of Commerce: “As President of the Altadena Chamber of Commerce, I want to express my strong support for Governor Newsom’s announcement of the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint and its potential impact on Southern California. The focus on job apprenticeship programs and support for small businesses including home-base affected by the fires will generate significant employment opportunities and drive economic growth in our Altadena community. By investing in workforce development and entrepreneurship, these initiatives will create a more resilient economy and attract investments that will revitalize our community and strengthen our local economy.”

Read more about California’s response to the LA firestorms and support to help speed the recovery and rebuilding of Los Angeles here. For the latest information, resources, and services, visit ca.gov/LAfires.