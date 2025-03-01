Federman & Sherwood Investigates Central New York Cardiology for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Central New York Cardiology with respect to their recent data breach. Central New York Cardiology, which has offices in Utica, Rome, Oneida, Herkimer and Lowville, New York, reported a data breach involving unauthorized access to its network between December 26 and December 30, 2024. In response to the incident, Central New York Cardiology initiated a security upgrade and engaged cybersecurity specialists to assess the breach and fortify its systems. The breach potentially exposed personal information including individuals name, addresses, birth dates, driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, medical diagnoses, health insurance details, provider names, treatment data, and financial account information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

