Federman & Sherwood Investigates Restorix Health for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Restorix Health with respect to their recent data breach. Restorix Health, Inc., which provides wound care management services to hospitals, recently disclosed a data breach incident that potentially compromised the personal information of 38,553 individuals, including people affiliated with the company's healthcare partners. The Restorix Health data breach occurred between May 7, 2024 and May 29, 2024 and involved an unauthorized actor accessing a Restorix employee's email account. The company became aware of the intrusion on May 30, 2024, and subsequently initiated an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts. The investigation revealed on November 27, 2024 that the information accessed included sensitive personal details, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and government ID numbers, and medical and health insurance information.

