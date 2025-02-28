Respond to the consultation on civil legal aid fees by 21 March

The proposals include:

raising rates for housing and immigration to a minimum of £65 per hour for non-London work and £69 per hour for London-based work, or providing a 10% uplift—whichever is higher. This means that the lowest controlled work fees will increase by up to around 40% while licensed work increases will be more in the region of 10%

investing £20 million more a year in civil legal aid. This will result in a 30% fee increase for work in immigration and asylum and a 24% fee increase for work in housing and debt

allowing all civil legal aid providers to see more clients remotely and reducing the requirement to operate from permanent offices

The consultation is open until 21 March.

Respond to the consultation

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says that the proposed increases are intended to: ‘ensure a sustainable housing and immigration legal aid market by remunerating at a rate which allows providers to attract and retain legal aid professionals and enables providers to innovate and try different delivery models.’

It is important that you let the MoJ know whether the proposals will enable your firm or organisation not only to continue but also to invest in increasing capacity.

You can also share your views on proposals to simplify fees and to reduce contractual limitations on remote working and office presence requirements.

We encourage you to provide feedback to the UK government on the proposed changes before 21 March 2025.

You can respond online or via email to civillegalaidreform@justice.gov.uk.

You can also send a response by post to:

Civil Legal Aid Reform Policy Team

Ministry of Justice Eligibility, Civil and Family Legal Aid Policy

102 Petty France

London SW1H 9AJ

Next steps

A paper summarising the responses to this consultation will be published in Spring 2025.