The Prom Couture Closet Giveaway for MCPS High School Students will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MCPL’s events in honor of “Read Across America Week” will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Monika Hammer, communications and public outreach manager at Montgomery County Recreation, and Febe Huezo, outreach services specialist at the Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL). The show will air on Friday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Montgomery County Recreation is making the prom accessible for high school students by holding a Prom Couture Closet giveaway event. They are collecting gently used and new dresses, suits, dry-cleaned shirts, shoes, ties and accessories. The radio show will begin by highlighting a special collection that will take place on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center, which is located at 18905 Kingsview Rd. On Saturday, April 5, any high school student with their school identification can select a free prom dress or suit, along with shoes and accessories, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event aims to eliminate financial barriers associated with attending the prom, which is a memorable day for many students.

The second half of the show will focus on Read Across America Week. MCPL is partnering with the Jewish Council for the Aging (JCA) Heyman Interages Center to celebrate this event with a reading program at three MCPL branches. The celebration will take place from Saturday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 6. No advance registration is required to participate. Children are welcome to bring their own books to the reading sessions or select one from the library. The series of events will occur as follows:

Saturday, March 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at White Oak Library, 11701 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring ;

Saturday, March 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Wheaton Library, 11701 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring ; and

Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gaithersburg Library, 18330 Montgomery Village Ave., Gaithersburg .

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.