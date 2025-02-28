Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on March 3 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 28, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2025—On Monday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Stewart will reflect on the recent United in Service and Support webinar and announce the next webinar in this informational series, which is scheduled for March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Stewart will discuss the Council’s upcoming vote on Expedited Bill 29-24, Transportation – Parking Permit for Specialized Service Providers, which she is spearheading to assist social service providers in the Silver Spring Central Business District that have been impacted by ongoing Purple Line construction. The legislation would establish a discounted parking permit rate for childcare providers and organizations that provide services to unhoused residents in the area.

She also will discuss the upcoming public hearing on Bill 3-25, Homeowners’ Tax Credit – County Supplement, which would expand eligibility for the County’s Supplement to the Homeowners Property Tax Credit (HOTC) by increasing the combined income eligibility level from $60,000 to $75,000 and increase the net worth criteria from $200,000 to $250,000.

Additionally, she will highlight local and Council celebrations for Ramadan, Middle Eastern Heritage Month, and Women’s History Month.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. on March 3 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

