Montgomery County Leaders Host Second United in Service and Support Information Session on March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 28, 2025

From the Office of the Council President Kate Stewart

Congressman Raskin to join Council President Stewart for a virtual information session on mental health resources

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will host the second virtual United in Service and Support community meeting focused on mental health resources on Thursday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. The community meeting will be conducted on Zoom.

With the federal workforce facing an uncertain future and fundamental rights under attack, local leaders are coming together to show their support for community members and share important community resources with residents. County leaders will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, community partners and resource providers.

Experts from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, MoCo Pride, EveryMind and the Black Physicians and Healthcare Network will share available mental health resources and tips for taking care of your mental wellbeing.

This is the second in a series of online resource sessions hosted by the County Council focused on employment, work source development and unemployment benefits, immigration issues, housing assistance, health and wellness, and essential County services. Residents should also visit the Council’s resource webpage which has information on a wide variety of services for Montgomery County residents. Additionally, upcoming webinar dates can be found on the United in Service and Support webpage.

The online host will have access to read messages in the Q&A feature to protect the privacy of those joining the meeting. Residents can also submit a question here at any time.

Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be provided. The webinar will also be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on the Council's YouTube and Facebook pages.

