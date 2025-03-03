New Woman-Owned Laundromat Brings Convenience to the Pensacola Community

Freedom Wash Laundry. Freedom Wash Laundry's pickup and delivery truck. Freedom Wash Laundry's Logo

Freedom Wash Laundry, Pensacola's newest woman-owned laundromat, is revolutionizing laundry care with self-serve, drop-off, and pickup and delivery services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Wash Laundry, Pensacola’s newest woman-owned laundromat, revolutionizes laundry care with full services, the latest Speed Queen equipment, and advanced technology. Catering to commercial and residential customers, Freedom Wash Laundry is designed to provide an efficient and stress-free way to handle laundry chores.

With its cutting-edge technology, Freedom Wash Laundry proudly offers various convenient services to the Pensacola community. Customers can choose a self-serve laundromat using high-quality Speed Queen washers or the drop-off service for a time-saving experience. The wash and fold services ensure clothes are cared for with outstanding results, letting customers drop off their laundry and pick it up clean, folded, and ready for wear.

For further convenience, Freedom Wash Laundry offers complimentary pickup and delivery in new Mercedes delivery vans for both residential and commercial customers for wash, dry, and fold services. They are happy to provide online booking for pickup, making it easy for busy households or businesses needing laundry services to take back time from laundry chores.

“Freedom Wash Laundry was created to make laundry day easier for everyone in our Pensacola community,” said Dewana, Owner of Freedom Wash Laundry. “We’re committed to giving our customers back their Freedom while we take care of their laundry.”

The team at Freedom Wash Laundry’s mission is to help locals and visitors in the Pensacola area spend their time on the things that matter most to them, whether exploring the beach or spending time with their family at home. They also aim to help businesses lessen the burden of keeping up with a significant amount of laundry. Freedom Wash Laundry proudly provides its services to hotels, healthcare offices, restaurants, and more.

“We know that life gets busy, and that’s why we’re here to help make this aspect of it more convenient,” said Dewana.

To learn more about Freedom Wash Laundry’s services, visit www.freedomwashlaundry.com or call (850) 477-8577.

About Freedom Wash Laundry

Freedom Wash Laundry is a proud woman-owned laundromat offering various laundry services in the Pensacola area. Whether customers prefer self-serve, drop-off, or pickup and delivery, the team is ready to provide an efficient laundry experience with state-of-the-art equipment and premium detergents to ensure clothes are sparkling clean.



