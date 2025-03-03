Senior Pastor of New Birth, Civil Rights Advocate, and Community Organizer Dr. Jamal Bryant Kicks Off 40-Day FAST

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, February 2, Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Founder of the Jamal Harrison Bryant (JHB) Movement, announced the launch of a 40-day economic FAST against Target. This initiative calls on African Americans to cease shopping at the retailer and divest from its stock holdings in response to Target’s decision to eliminate its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commitments, a move that threatens economic opportunities, mentorships, and hiring initiatives for Black professionals and businesses. The FAST will take place from March 3 to April 19, 2025.During Sunday’s service, Dr. Bryant was joined by Ron Busby, President and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., who traveled from Washington, D.C. to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to show his support. Representing over 152 Black Chambers of Commerce and more than 330,000 Black-owned businesses nationwide, Busby emphasized the power of unified economic resistance in holding corporations accountable.The Economic ImpactAfrican Americans contribute $23 million per day to Target’s revenue, highlighting the immense economic power of Black consumers. However, Target’s rollback of DEI programs signals a step backward in corporate accountability and racial equity. These initiatives are critical in creating career pathways, mentorship opportunities, and national exposure for Black-owned brands.Dr. Bryant’s FAST is a call to action, urging Black consumers to stop shopping at Target and divest from its stock holdings. This movement draws from the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who championed economic boycotts as a tool for civil rights advancement.Why This MattersTarget’s headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, is the same city where George Floyd was murdered in 2020, sparking a global reckoning on racial justice. In the aftermath, Target publicly committed to advancing DEI initiatives, only to quietly dismantle them years later. This FAST serves as a reminder that performative allyship is not enough to change demands sustained commitment and accountability.Impact on Black-Owned BrandsThe boycott will affect several prominent Black-owned and Black-supported brands currently sold at Target, including:● Mielle Organics – A leading Black-owned haircare brand.● Tabitha Brown’s Home & Kitchen Collection – A popular home essentials line.● The Doux Haircare Products – A top-selling natural hair care brand.● Black Girl Sunscreen – A pioneering skincare brand for melanated skin tones.While these brands are vital to Black consumers, the larger issue at hand is the corporate commitment to racial equity. The FAST underscores that Black economic participation should not be conditional or temporary.The JHB Movement and the Path ForwardThe Jamal Harrison Bryant (JHB) Movement, a faith-driven social justice organization, is leading this initiative. To support participants, Dr. Bryant is providing a Black Business Directory and a 30-Day Devotional Guide to encourage alternative shopping options and spiritual reflection throughout the boycott.Supporters can sign up at TargetFast.org to:● Receive the Black Business Directory.● Access the 30-Day Devotional Guide.● Track the economic impact of the FAST.At the conclusion of the 40-day period, the JHB Movement will release a report quantifying the economic impact of this demonstration.How to Participate1. Commit to the FAST – Pledge participation at www.TargetFast.org 2. Refrain from shopping at Target – From March 3 to April 19, do not make any purchases in-store or online.3. Redirect your spending – Support Black-owned businesses and retailers committed to DEI values.4. Engage in spiritual and community practices – Use the 40-day prayer journal and join discussion groups.5. Track the economic impact – Utilize tools like Voter Wallet and Black Wall Street Ticker.6. Spread awareness – Share the mission using #TargetFast on social media.Introducing the Black Wall Street TickerA key innovation in this movement is the launch of the Black Wall Street Ticker, a real-time digital tool monitoring Black consumer spending and its economic impact. This platform allows participants to track their financial influence and showcases how collective action can drive corporate accountability.Messaging Strategy & Talking Points● Historical Parallels: “They bombed Black Wall Street, but they can’t bomb digital Black Wall Street.”● Corporate Accountability: “Target’s rollback of DEI sends a message that Black dollars are welcome, but Black progress is not.”● Economic Power: “Black consumers spend $12 million per day at Target—redirecting that money forces corporations to listen.”Media ContactFor interviews and media inquiries, please contact:Ebony@epimediagroup.com or 770-635-8170

