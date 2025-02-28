Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Credit Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Jean Turpen has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Credit Officer. She is based out of the Roseville Office located at 1478 Stone Point Drive.

Turpen has 21 years of banking experience and a distinguished career in the banking industry, having held various leadership positions in commercial credit and lending. Her understanding of commercial lending, credit risk management, and financial analysis makes her an invaluable addition to the bank. In her new role, she will be responsible for client relationship management, portfolio management, and credit analysis. She will work closely with the Greater Sacramento Region team to drive sustainable growth and maintain our commitment to excellence in service and performance.

“We’re excited to welcome Jean to our team. Her experience and proven track record in the banking sector will be instrumental in driving our commercial credit strategies and supporting our growth objectives,” said Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group.

Turpen earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from University of Alaska Anchorage. She is a member of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA). Turpen resides in Orangevale with her husband and two sons. In her free time, she enjoys fitness, gardening, orchestral music, and reading.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location in Lodi later this year. For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .

