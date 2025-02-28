Judge Hammes investiture to be held March 14

An investiture ceremony for South Central Judicial District Judge Jason Hammes will be held Friday, March 14, at 4 p.m. in Courtroom 100 of the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck. Download the investiture invitation.

