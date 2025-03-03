The ASA and the NCCAOM Endorse H.R. 1667, the Acupuncture for Our Seniors Act of 2025

The Acupuncture for our Seniors Act would increase Medicare beneficiaries’ access to acupuncturists & provide more non-pharmacological options for pain relief.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) and the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) applaud U.S. Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) for re-introducing the Acupuncture for Our Seniors Act, H.R. 1667, in the 119th Congress. This bill would authorize the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to recognize qualified acupuncturists as Medicare providers so they can provide covered acupuncture services to Seniors.While acupuncture becomes increasingly integrated into U.S. healthcare models, current policy prevents many Americans from receiving care from the most appropriate providers. Medicare’s current coverage of acupuncture for chronic lower back pain highlights these barriers as most Seniors cannot access acupuncturists because they do not have Medicare-provider status. Acupuncturists are licensed to practice independently and treat all patients for an array for acupuncture services. However, current policy prevents acupuncturists from treating Seniors for chronic lower back pain because of their lack of Medicare-provider status.H.R. 1667, Acupuncture for our Seniors Act, would remove the barrier currently in place so Seniors can access acupuncturists and align Medicare coverage policy more with state licensure policy. “There is no time more critical than now to remove barriers to acupuncturists so they can provide covered acupuncture services to Medicare beneficiaries,” said Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE, NCCAOM CEO. Current barriers push Seniors toward invasive surgeries and opioid reliance, to the detriment of their long-term health. Increasing access to acupuncturists will help improve healthcare outcomes and reduce healthcare spending for chronic conditions. The NCCAOM applauds the work that Representatives Judy Chu and Brian Fitzpatrick are doing in Congress to move the Acupuncture for our Seniors Act forward so Seniors have access to the most appropriate providers.Research demonstrates that acupuncture is effective in providing high quality, personalized care that helps individuals manage pain—without opioids and invasive procedures—and embrace preventive and wellness care options. Acupuncturists’ training, expertise, and scope of practice enable them to practice independently. The resulting access barrier prevent the most appropriate provider of acupuncture services—acupuncturists—from providing care to those who need it most. These barriers hurts Senior Citizens and exacerbates healthcare inefficiencies."The number of Medicare beneficiaries is projected to grow from 63 to 80 million over the next seven years. At the same time, this population currently has limited access to the practitioners with the most specific and advanced training who can provide non-pharmacological acupuncture treatments,” said Olivia Hsu Friedman, DACM, L.Ac., ASA Chair. “This bill is crucial in removing that barrier, ensuring broader direct access to acupuncturists, and expanding options for safe, effective pain management. The ASA commends Representative Judy Chu, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, and all those involved for their leadership in addressing the opioid crisis while reducing healthcare costs and improving long-term health outcomes."The ASA and the NCCAOM wish to thank Reps. Chu and Fitzpatrick for their ongoing leadership on this issue in Congress and look forward to moving H.R. 1667 forward in the 119th Congress.About the ASAThe Mission of the American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) - https://www.asacu.org/ is to promote the highest standards of professional practice for acupuncture and EAM in the United States, to benefit public health. Through strengthening the profession at the state level while promoting collaboration nationally and internationally, the ASA provides its members, the public, legislators, and regulators resources for ensuring the best expression of this ancient and modern medicine.About the NCCAOMThe National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)is a non-profit 501©(6) organization established in 1982. The NCCAOM is the only national organization that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture and Oriental medicine through professional certification. The NCCAOM certification or a passing score on the NCCAOM certification examinations are documentation of competency for licensure as an acupuncturist by 46 states and the District of Columbia, which represents 98 percent of the states that regulate acupuncture. The National Commission for Certifying Agencies accredits all NCCAOM-certification programs. To learn more about the NCCAOM, or about acupuncture and national-board certification, visit www.nccaom.org . To find an NCCAOM board-certified practitioner in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at www.nccaom.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.