RE: Traffic Alert - Area of 820 Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury

Roadway has been re-opened

 

From: Post, Jonathan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, February 28, 2025 1:51 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Area of 820 Waterbury-Stowe Rd, Waterbury

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

820 Waterbury-Stowe Rd is closed at least down to one lane in the area of Shaw's due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

