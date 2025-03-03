Rock The Street Wall Street Celebrates Women’s Month Across 30+ Cities

RTSWS Students on an Office Field Trip

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street Wall Street (RTSWS) proudly celebrates Women’s History Month with a series of impactful events spanning more than 30 cities across the US, Canada, and the UK. Throughout March, RTSWS is connecting students, alumnae and industry leaders with both its Founder and its CEO through keynotes, panels, mentorship, and networking, reinforcing its mission to bring the M in STEM to life through financial and investment mathematics for young women.Rock The Street Wall Street is collaborating with Citadel and Citadel Securities for an International Women’s Day event in New York, giving high school students and alumnae a front-row seat to careers in finance. RTSWS CEO Ashley Leftwich will moderate a panel featuring Citadel’s Emily Yan and Bhavya Kethireddipalli, along with Citadel Securities’ Melody Wen, who will share insights on careers in investment management, trading, and quantitative finance. The event will also include small-group networking with Citadel professionals from both firms, offering students valuable industry access and background insight.Another featured event is the Inaugural RTSWS Woman of the Year Luncheon, honoring Founder Maura Cunningham for her leadership in advancing financial and investment literacy for over 7,500 young women. Set for March 27 in Nashville, Tennessee, the event will be co-chaired by Ashley Leftwich and Keri McInnis, SVP at Pinnacle Financial Partners, the event’s presenting sponsor.“Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate progress and drive continued action,” said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of Rock The Street Wall Street. “It’s an opportunity to expand access for young women in finance while reinforcing our commitment to creating more pathways in the industry. From our visionary Founder to our dedicated sponsors, volunteers and students, we are proud of this work and grateful to those who help open doors for the next generation of women in the capital markets.”Beyond these milestone events, RTSWS expands its offerings to serve young women entering the industry:> RTSWS established its West Coast Advisory Council, expanding opportunities in key financial hubs with regional leaders.> Alumnae & Career Center increases Open Role Opportunities and virtual programming, including recent sessions for RTSWS students such as, Crafting Your Resume for University & Career Success as well as Career Insights: Exploring Paths for University and Beyond.> The Executive Sponsor & Volunteer Gallery launches this month, highlighting industry leaders and their impact on RTSWS students, with featured spotlights including Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO, Manulife John Hancock Investments, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management.RTSWS invites you to help expand access for young women and celebrate Women’s History Month in a meaningful way.Supporters can post open roles to the RTSWS Alumnae & Career Center About Rock The Street Wall StreetRock The Street Wall Street (RTSWS) empowers high school girls and university women by bringing the M in STEM to life through Financial & Investment fundamentals. Providing industry access, mentorship and career guidance to support students and alumnae on their journey from classrooms to careers, RTSWS fosters expanded participation in the capital markets.The 2024 RTSWS Annual Report has been recently released, showcasing the organization's growth and industry collaborations. Each year more than 1,000 RTSWS students enter the workforce through internships and early-career roles, many of which are sourced through the RTSWS Career Center. Alumnae demonstrate a 70% increase in Financial & Investment literacy and RTSWS students pursue finance, economics and related degrees at five times the national rate for female students, driving a more inclusive and dynamic future across the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.