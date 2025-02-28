Virginia Credit Union, Member One Appoint Mike Brunson and Kenya Maddox to Key Leadership Roles for Risk Management, Internal Audit

Longtime Leaders' New Roles Follow Period of Significant Growth for VACU, Member One

Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division have named two executives to critical roles overseeing risk management and the credit union’s internal audit function. Mike Brunson will assume the newly created role of Executive Vice President/Chief Risk Officer, and Kenya Maddox has been promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Audit Officer.

“Given VACU’s continued growth, our focus on adding member value, and the complexities of today’s financial services space, we must remain vigilant in identifying, assessing, and mitigating all forms of risk,” said Virginia Credit Union President/CEO Chris Shockley. “Mike and Kenya will play vital roles in safeguarding our credit union and preserving and increasing the value it represents for our membership. They bring to these roles not only decades of risk management and auditing experience but also a mindset for fostering innovation within our organization.”

Brunson will work directly with VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley and other senior leaders on the design and execution of VACU’s enterprise risk management infrastructure. Key responsibilities include oversight and ongoing development of risk assessment and mitigation strategies to ensure successful execution of the credit union’s strategic plan; serving as an advisor, resource, and collaborator on risk-related issues, including internal controls, credit risk, data management, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance; and monitoring emerging risks, industry trends, and new technologies for their potential to impact VACU.

A Certified Public Accountant, Brunson has more than 30 years of experience as an audit and accounting professional, including over two decades with VACU. With a decade of experience in his previous role as the credit union’s Executive Vice President/Chief Audit Executive, he has worked closely with other members of VACU’s executive team and its Supervisory Committee, gaining a deep understanding of the credit union’s risk landscape.

“Mike brings to this new role a wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and keen insight into risk management,” said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. “Importantly, this role requires both a strategic and collaborative focus. Thanks to the depth and breadth of Mike’s career and his VACU experience, he’s uniquely positioned to step into this role and ensure we successfully navigate our challenges and that we’re best positioned to fulfill our member-focused mission.”

As Senior Vice President/Chief Audit Officer, Kenya Maddox will report to Shockley while working closely with VACU’s Supervisory Committee in support of its oversight responsibilities. Her chief responsibilities include risk assessment and evaluating internal credit union controls.

Maddox is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) with more than 30 years of experience performing operational and financial audits in the financial services industry. In her 25 years at VACU, she has worked in various internal audit roles, most recently as Vice President Internal Audit, which included supporting the Supervisory Committee.

“Kenya’s knowledge, experience, and leadership will continue to serve VACU and our members well as she begins this new position,” said Shockley. “This is a vital role for a member-owned credit union, ultimately adding member value by analyzing and evaluating what we do, then advising leadership on improving operations and delivering products and services to members.”

