Beyond Oil Enters Indian Market with Significant Distribution Agreement

Strategic agreement to introduce Beyond Oil’s innovative frying oil filtration solution to restaurants across India

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Deep Frying Solutions Pvt Ltd, a newly formed company based in Gujarat, India (the “Distributor”).

Under the agreement, the distributor will market, distribute, and sell Beyond Oil’s proprietary oil filtration solution to restaurants across India. The agreement includes an initial order of one full 6T container and establishes a structured purchasing plan, with a minimum commitment of four 40-foot containers in the first year. Over the five-year term, the agreement outlines minimum cumulative purchase commitments of 57 containers, representing a total contract value of approximately $9.58 million USD.*

Beyond Oil’s entry into India represents a significant milestone in its ongoing expansion efforts, leveraging the distributor’s local market expertise to introduce its innovative product to restaurants, hotels, catering services, and institutional food providers. The distributor has committed to conducting structured market outreach, including wholesaler engagement, training programs, and in-market product demonstrations. As part of the agreement, the distributor has received certification from Beyond Oil following completion of a structured training program in Atlanta, USA.

Mitul Kakadiya, Director of Deep Frying Solutions Pvt Ltd said: “India is a land of diverse cultures, lifestyles, and, most importantly, flavors. Frying has been a key part of our culinary traditions for generations. When we first heard about Beyond Oil, it was unreal for us. Since then, we have been researching the product comprehensively and the results it produces are impressive. India is one of the largest markets in the world and we are excited to collaborate with Beyond Oil to provide sustainable, efficient and healthier solutions to such a significant market.” Kakadiya, who leads Deep Frying Solutions Pvt Ltd, has a vast history in the food industry. Kakadiya was the youngest Subway franchise owner in Canada, which quickly expanded to six locations. Kakadiya’s business experience includes a diversified portfolio and association with restaurants, pharmaceuticals, real estate, and food processing, including earning a Michelin Star for ‘Bib Gourmand’, a vegan restaurant in Vancouver.

“We are excited to take this important step into India, a market with enormous potential for healthier and more sustainable frying practices,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “This agreement aligns with our mission to provide foodservice operators worldwide with a unique solution that extends the life of frying oil, reduces waste, and enhances food quality. We look forward to working closely with our local distributor to introduce Beyond Oil’s benefits to Indian restaurants.”





Photo: Representatives from Beyond Oil and Frying Solutions Pvt Ltd Limited meeting over training seminar in Atlanta USA.

*The projected revenues disclosed herein are contingent on the Distributor fulfilling its minimum purchase obligations including payment. Beyond Oil retains the right to terminate the agreement if the annual minimum commitments are not met by the Distributor, a factor which is not under the control of Beyond Oil. Furthermore, projected revenues do not reflect profits, as they are subject to variable factors, including operational costs, licensing fees, market conditions, and other factors in the Forward-Looking Statement below. Readers should take note of the fact that significant differences may occur in any future potential bottom-line figures as such.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please Visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Frying Solutions Pvt Ltd

Deep Frying Solutions is founded with one clear mission, Making fried food healthier without compromising taste or quality. With the third generation being in the multinational restaurant and hospitality business, alongside partners with pharmaceutical and quality assurance expertise, we bring science-backed innovation to frying solutions. We strive to deliver sustainable, and highly efficient oil filtration methods that improve food quality and reduce health risk while minimizing the waste. Our commitment to ethical business practices and global expertise drives us to empower restaurants and food businesses with sustainable, high-performance solutions that redefine frying for a healthier future.

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

