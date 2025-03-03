Culturizing Access Condemns Executive Order Declaring English as the Official Language of the U.S.

Joana Tudela - Language Access Expert Consultant and Trainer

New Executive Order Threatens Language Access Rights for Over 26 Million Limited English-Proficient Individuals

This order is more than just a policy change-it’s an attack on the fundamental rights of millions of people, creating significant barriers to healthcare, legal protections, and essential services” — Joana Tudela

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring English as the official language of the United States, a policy shift that threatens to dismantle critical language access protections for over 26 million people with limited English proficiency (LEP). This move could significantly impact language assistance programs in federally funded healthcare, legal, and social service settings—placing lives at risk and increasing disparities for vulnerable communities. Culturizing Access , a language access compliance and healthcare equity leader, strongly condemns this decision.“This executive order is more than just a policy change—it’s an attack on the fundamental rights of millions of people in the U.S.,” said Joana Tudela , Founder & CEO of Culturizing Access. “By stripping away federally mandated language services, this decision creates significant barriers to healthcare, legal protections, and essential services for LEP individuals. We cannot allow this to happen.”Key Implications for Healthcare & Civil Rights:• Weakening or eliminating obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for federally funded organizations to provide meaningful language access services.• Potential increase in healthcare, legal, and social service disparities for LEP individuals due to lack of interpreters, translated materials, or clear communication from providers.Culturizing Access Calls for Immediate Action:Despite this executive order, organizations can still choose to uphold language access services to remain compliant with existing state laws and legal obligations under the ACA. “We will continue to advocate for language access compliance and push back against any attempt to erase the rights of LEP individuals,” Tudela added. “Healthcare providers, legal professionals, and policymakers must come together to ensure that people are not denied critical services due to language barriers.”About Culturizing Access:Culturizing Access provides comprehensive language access consulting, compliance training, and strategic solutions for healthcare, government, and public service organizations. The company specializes in ensuring compliance with ACA Section 1557, Title VI, and CLAS Standards, helping organizations implement sustainable and legally sound multilingual programs.Join the conversation and take action. For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, contact info@culturizingaccess.com

