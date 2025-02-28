Governor Newsom announces executive staff transitions with appointments of Nani Coloretti, Ann Patterson

Coloretti previously held the position of Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Joe Biden, where she helped manage the nation’s nearly $7 trillion federal budget and implement key initiatives across all areas of government. She has also held senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of the Treasury and played a pivotal role in establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

During her tenure as Cabinet Secretary, Patterson guided California through historic challenges, including the state’s response to multiple natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. She played a pivotal role in advancing nearly all of Governor Newsom’s efforts, including PAGA reform, historic laws protecting ratepayers and wildfire survivors, establishing the world’s largest aerial wildfire-fighting fleet, improving public safety through the California Model, and implementing universal free school meals for all kids in California.

Nani Coloretti, of Sacramento, has been appointed Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. Coloretti has been Senior Counselor in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2025. Coloretti was Deputy Director at the United States Office of Management and Budget from 2022 to 2025. She was Senior Vice President for Business and Financial Strategy at The Urban Institute from 2017 to 2022. Coloretti was Deputy Secretary at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017. She served in multiple roles at the United States Department of the Treasury from 2009 to 2014, including Assistant Secretary for Management, Acting Chief Operating Officer for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Management and Budget. Coloretti was San Francisco Budget Director in the Office of Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2006 to 2009. She served in multiple roles in the Office of Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2005 to 2006, including Policy Director and Deputy Policy Director. Coloretti earned a Master of Public Policy degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Communications from University of Pennsylvania. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the salary is $235,344. Coloretti is a Democrat.

Ann Patterson, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Counselor at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. Patterson has been Cabinet Secretary at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2022 and has served in multiple roles in the Office of Governor Newsom since 2019, including Legal Affairs Secretary and Chief Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary. Patterson was a Partner at Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe from 2005 to 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $235,344. Patterson is a Democrat.