Next IOC President Must Honor Tradition with a Forward-Looking Vision: Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs.

The electoral process for the IOC presidency will take place on March 20 in Greece

The future is only becoming more complex, and the next IOC president must strike a balance between honoring tradition and embracing a forward-looking vision.” — Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After presenting his proposed program to members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last January, Juan Antonio Samaranch Salisachs made his vision clear, stating that the next IOC president must find the right balance in leading the organization.

“The future is only becoming more complex, and the next IOC president must strike a balance between honoring tradition and embracing a forward-looking vision, while also bringing proven experience in both sports and business,” he emphasized in the document he submitted to his colleagues.

Samaranch Salisachs, who is an engineer by training and holds an MBA from New York University, has built a career that combines financial expertise with sports diplomacy.

He has been an IOC member since 2001, serving as a vice president from 2016 to 2020 and again since 2022. He is also involved with the Spanish Olympic Committee and serves as vice president of the International Modern Pentathlon Union.

In his view, the IOC faces a phase of challenges that demand greater adaptability. Among the priorities he highlighted is the digital transformation of sports, which he considers crucial for bringing the Olympic Games and their values to new audiences. He also stressed the importance of strengthening anti-doping measures, ensuring gender equality, and promoting sustainable actions in the face of climate change—issues that have gained increasing relevance in the international sports landscape.

Additionally, Samaranch Salisachs indicated that the ability to generate and manage financial resources is essential to advancing amateur sports and maintaining the strength of the Olympic Games. According to his analysis, the organization cannot overlook the pursuit of funding sources that guarantee the viability of its projects and the expansion of sports activities on a global scale.

The electoral process for the IOC presidency will take place on March 20 in Greece, where committee members will select the person who will lead the organization at a time that combines tradition with rapid transformation.

According to Samaranch Salisachs, the main challenge lies in reconciling the historical values of Olympism with the renewal demanded by the current environment, in order to strengthen the Olympic movement for the long term.

“The position carries immense responsibility and complexity. It requires extensive experience in the world of sports, significant financial knowledge, and solid management expertise. I believe I possess all of that,” he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.