Wade Bradley Marks 10 Years of Success With Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Columbia, MO

Father-son duo builds lasting legacy through quality barbecue, community engagement and family values

Columbia, MO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wade Bradley is celebrating a major milestone — 10 years as a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee in Columbia, Mo. With nearly 50 years in the restaurant industry, Bradley, alongside his son, Jared, has built a thriving business rooted in family, hard work and a passion for serving authentic, Texas-style barbecue.

Bradley’s path to franchising began after decades in the restaurant industry, managing burger chains and leading teams at a popular Southern home-cooking brand.

“I was looking for something that aligned with my values — great food, strong support and the opportunity to build something meaningful,” Bradley said. “Dickey’s offered all of that, and working alongside my son made it even more special.”

Since opening the Columbia location in 2014, Bradley and his son have grown their business through community-focused marketing and a commitment to quality. From catering local events and athletic tournaments to managing concession stands at Missouri University sports venues, the Bradleys quickly became a staple in the community.

“Wade and Jared embody the heart of what Dickey’s is all about — family, community and great barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “Their hard work and commitment have made their Columbia location a shining example of franchise success.”

The Bradleys expanded early on by taking over struggling stores in Springfield and Nixa, increasing sales by more than 40% in their first year. In 2019, they decided to focus solely on the Columbia location, allowing them to fine-tune operations and continue growing their customer base.

“Wade’s story is the perfect example of how passion and perseverance lead to success,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “His dedication to quality and his community is what makes Dickey’s franchisees stand out, and we’re proud to have him as part of our family.”

As Bradley looks toward retirement, he is stepping back from daily operations and allowing Jared to take on more leadership responsibilities.

“I’m still involved in marketing and financials, but it’s been incredible watching Jared grow into this role,” Bradley said. “We’ve built something we’re both proud of, and I know the future of our store is in good hands.”

As the Bradley family celebrates this milestone, their journey highlights the impact of family, hard work and a shared love for great barbecue — proving that with passion and perseverance, success is always within reach.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.