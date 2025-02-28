TASTE AWE - Golden Platter Foods Unveils the Future of Food at Expo West 2025

Golden Platter showcases Evoke Tomorrow’s Gold. Inspired by the visionary spirit of concept cars, the company will introduce seven futuristic food concepts.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETASTE AWE - Golden Platter Foods Unveils the Future of Food at Expo West 2025Revolutionary Concept-Car-Inspired Culinary Showcase & New Product Launches to Debut in AnaheimGolden Platter Foods Inc., a third-generation family-owned multi-protein food manufacturer, is set to redefine the food industry with its groundbreaking showcase, Evoke Tomorrow’s Gold, at Natural Products Expo West 2025, Booth #809. Inspired by the visionary spirit of concept cars, this exhibit will take innovation to unparalleled heights, introducing seven futuristic food concepts alongside an exciting lineup of new retail-ready products.Golden Platter’s Evoke Tomorrow’s Gold is more than just a display—it’s a challenge to the status quo. This carefully curated experience will immerse attendees in the future of culinary possibilities, featuring food innovations never before imagined. Each creation pushes the boundaries of what food can be, blending technology, nutrition, and sensory exploration to spark awe and discovery.Unveiling the Future of FoodGolden Platter will unveil seven cutting-edge innovations:• 365 Day/Year Nugget – A complete daily nutrition nugget.• Future Workforce Nugget – Designed for robotic and drone energy intake.• Mood Bio-Feedback Nugget – Adapts flavors based on mood.• Nano Nugget – Uses nano-tech for targeted nutrition.• Glow-in-the-Dark Nugget – A luminescent dining experience.• Levitating Nugget – A gravity-defying treat.• Augmented Reality Nugget – Enhances taste through AR.Exciting New Product LineupAlongside these innovations, Golden Platter is launching:• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Bombs• Stuffed Breakfast Bites• New Sausage Links & Patty SelectionsMeet the Visionary Behind the Future of FoodScott Bennett, CEO of Golden Platter, has spent 35 years pioneering food innovation. His leadership has positioned the company as a bold disruptor in the culinary space. Scott will be available at Booth #809 for media interviews and discussions.Experience the Future at Expo West 2025We invite you to explore Evoke Tomorrow’s Gold. Witness the intersection of science, imagination, and culinary artistry—reshaping the food landscape.Media Contact:Mary Yeregamary@goldenplattter.comgoldenplatter.com

