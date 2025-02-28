The Maple Staple Returns to the London Book Fair 2025 to Celebrate Independent Publishing

Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale An Orbiting Dilemma A Dog for John "Polar Bear Wearing A Blanket" "A-Make-Do-Christmas"

Continuing its commitment to independent authors, The Maple Staple brings a curated selection of titles to one of the publishing world’s most prominent events.

ETOBICOKE, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second year in a row, The Maple Staple will take part in the London Book Fair (LBF), a key international event in the publishing industry. Held at Olympia London from March 11 to 13, 2025, the fair serves as a hub for publishers, literary professionals, and writers from across the globe.The Maple Staple will showcase over 160 books across multiple genres at Stand 6G40, offering a platform for independent authors to reach new readers and industry professionals. This participation reflects its ongoing mission to promote diverse storytelling and foster meaningful literary connections.In “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale”, Katie Moak introduces young readers to Tommy, a blind kitten whose mother teaches him about the American flag and the true meaning of being an American.Inspired by a real-life kitten the author once cared for, this heartfelt story follows Tommy as he learns to navigate the world despite his blindness, discovering inner strength and resilience along the way. Moak crafts an engaging narrative that blends patriotism with themes of perseverance, offering young readers a story filled with warmth and inspiration.Katie Moak’s journey as an author is shaped by her rich experiences growing up in the piney woods of Southeast Texas and traveling the world as a military wife for thirty years. Now settled in Texas, she dedicates her time to writing stories that celebrate family, tradition, and the importance of perseverance. Fondly known as “Grandma” by many in her community, Moak continues to share her love of storytelling, ensuring that young readers find courage and joy within the pages of her books.Brett Wortham’s “An Orbiting Dilemma” takes readers on a thrilling sci-fi adventure filled with hidden legacies, alien rituals, and the brilliance of a mad scientist.At the heart of the story is a young couple facing a destiny they never expected, forcing them to unravel deep family secrets while navigating dangerous twists of fate. Wortham expertly weaves science fiction with rich emotional stakes, making this an unforgettable journey of love, identity, and self-discovery.Despite enduring severe physical and mental challenges after a tragic car accident at 22, Brett Wortham has built a career rooted in storytelling. His commitment to writing uplifting narratives reflects his own perseverance and faith, inspiring readers with stories of resilience and moral character.In “A Dog for John”, Sherry Chappell captures the joy and responsibility that come with a child’s first pet.John’s adventures with his dog Willie teach him valuable lessons about care and companionship, making this story not only heartwarming but also a meaningful guide for young readers learning about pet ownership. With charming prose and a relatable message, Chappell creates a book that resonates with both children and parents alike.Sherry Chappell, a retired teacher, enjoys a peaceful life near Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where she finds inspiration in the natural beauty around her. Living with her three-legged cat, Mouser, she continues to write stories that encourage young readers to embrace compassion and responsibility. Through her work, she hopes to instill a love for animals and storytelling in children everywhere.Margaret Tutor’s love for storytelling is deeply rooted in her passion for family history and the warmth of shared memories. In “Polar Bear Wearing a Blanket”, she brings a sense of adventure and imagination to life, following young Mary Jane on her whimsical quest to find a polar bear in need. This heartwarming children’s story captures Tutor’s ability to weave humor and curiosity into a tale that sparks wonder in young readers, reflecting her appreciation for the unexpected joys of childhood.That same nostalgic charm is evident in “A Make-Do Christmas”, where Tutor draws inspiration from the resilience and creativity of past generations. Through the resourcefulness of Mary Jane and Jerry, who create a Christmas celebration with whatever they can find, Tutor showcases the beauty of simple joys and the unbreakable bonds of family. This touching holiday tale mirrors the values she cherishes—love, perseverance, and the ability to find happiness in even the humblest moments.Born and raised in Morrilton, Arkansas, Margaret Tutor’s deep connection to family history is evident in all her works. Whether sharing tales of adventure, celebrating the spirit of Christmas, or capturing the perseverance of those who came before her, she masterfully infuses each story with love, humor, and an appreciation for the past. Through her writing, she invites readers of all ages to cherish their roots, embrace resilience, and find magic in life’s simplest moments.The Maple Staple’s participation at LBF reinforces its dedication to independent publishing and the discovery of unique voices. By presenting a range of thought-provoking books to a global audience, the bookstore continues to support authors and encourage literary dialogue.Visitors can stop by Stand 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11–13, 2025, to explore these featured titles. They are also available on The Maple Staple’s website and exhibitor profile, as well as for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.For more details about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. 