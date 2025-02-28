Auditor Fitzpatrick releases compilation of Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) seizure reports for 2024

02/28/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today released a compilation of property seizures made under Missouri's Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) during calendar year 2024. The report shows law enforcement officials seized just under $2.7 million worth of property in 230 seizures. In 2023, law enforcement officials seized approximately $2.4 million worth of property in 272 seizures.

Under the Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act, law enforcement officials may seize and the state can seek forfeiture of property or cash believed to be involved in or related to a crime. State law requires prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General to file information about reported seizures each year with the State Auditor's Office.

As reported, approximately 31.5 percent of the total seized in 2024 was transferred to federal agencies. The remainder was either returned (11.9 percent), transferred to the state (0.2 percent) or still pending a final decision (55.3 percent). Approximately 1.1 percent of reported seizures listed another disposition.

Additional information is available in the compilation report, which is available online. This report covers forfeitures under Missouri's CAFA. A report on activities under federal forfeiture laws will be released later this year.

A complete copy of the report is available here.