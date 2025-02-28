Hydraulic Hose Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 7.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic hose market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 7.7 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global hydraulic hose market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3382/hydraulic-hose-market.html#form



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 7.7 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Hydraulic Hose Market:

The global hydraulic hose market is segmented based on reinforcement type, pressure type, tube material type, end-use industry type, pressure system type, and region.

Based on reinforcement type - The hydraulic hose market is segmented into wired-braided hoses, spiral-wired hoses, and textile-braided hoses. Wired-braided hoses are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from medium- and high-pressure applications such as construction equipment, heavy-duty trucks, and fleet vehicle applications.

Moreover, wired-braided hydraulic hoses provide burst resistance as well as flexibility, making them a preferable choice for a wide array of industries. Spiral-wired hoses are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from applications where extremely high pressure is encountered, such as heavy-duty machinery like mining excavators and off-road dump trucks.

Based on pressure type - The market is segmented into low-pressure hoses (less than 300 psi), medium-pressure hoses (300 to 3000 psi), high-pressure hoses (3000 to 6000 psi), and extremely high-pressure hoses (more than 6000 psi). High-pressure hoses are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period driven by increasing demand for high-pressure applications from the agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and construction industries.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3382/hydraulic-hose-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for hydraulic hoses over the forecast period. In addition to that, the region is also likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Major factors, such as increasing construction activities owing to rapid urbanization and economic growth, expanding the industrial sector, and huge capital investments towards automation and reducing carbon emissions, are driving the growth of the hydraulic hose market in the region.

China, India, South Korea, Japan, and ASIAN countries are the key economies playing a vital role in the region’s market.



Hydraulic Hose Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Expanding transportation industry.

Increasing capital expenditure in the mining industry.

Surge in investment towards infrastructure development.

Growth in the agriculture industry.

Modernization in agriculture equipment.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization.



Top Companies in the Hydraulic Hose Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Gates Corporation

Danfoss

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Alfagomma S.p.A

Semperit Group

Manuli Rubber

Yokohama Rubber



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Hydraulic Hose Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



About us:

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research Visit : www.stratviewresearch.com Mail Us : sales@stratviewresearch.com Call Us : +1-313-307-4176

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.