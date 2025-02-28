Eight Absconders Taken into Custody in Chesterfield Sweep Operations

Agency News

Eight probation & parole absconders were taken into custody during two recent sweep operations conducted by the Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) and Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The operations occurred on Jan. 24 and Feb. 10. The VADOC’s District 27, Chesterfield Probation & Parole, Special Operations Unit, and Fugitive Extradition Unit conducted the sweeps for probationers with active warrants within Chesterfield County.

Two absconders were apprehended shortly before the Jan. 24 operation commenced. Two more absconders were apprehended during the operation and two additional absconders were taken into custody in the days following the operation.

Two more absconders were apprehended in the Feb. 10 operation, bringing the total number of probationers taken into custody to 8.

“I thank all involved in these operations and know our agency is thankful to have a team of corrections professionals that does whatever it takes to keep the public safe,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I also want to thank the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for partnering with us on these operations.”

An absconder is a supervisee/probationer who fails to maintain contact and report to their assigned probation officer or who leaves the jurisdictions of the court overseeing their probation or parole without the permission of the court or a VADOC Probation & Parole Officer.

Officer arrest warrants (known as a PB-15) are issued and filed with local and state law enforcement agencies to bring absconders into custody.

The VADOC’s Probation & Parole Officers enhance public safety by helping probationers and parolees lead more pro-social lives and assist those who have been incarcerated to transition back into society after release. Learn more on the VADOC website.