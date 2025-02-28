THE MAPLE STAPLE BLENDS FICTION AND FACT AS ITS QUINTET BOOK SELECTION RETELLS HISTORY

Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller The Abalone Ukulele: A Tale of Far Eastern Intrigue Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America Coming From Not Knowing Sankofa History Activities: Exploring Lessons from Ancestors

Poised to shine bright at The London Book Fair 2025, five books promise to enthrall and enlighten with their diverse takes on various turning points in time

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors R.L. Crossland, Norman Kelker, Frederick Rule, and Melvia Miller transport readers through time with their literary masterpieces, each illuminating real-life events of the past. Their works—spanning compelling historical fiction to authentic true accounts—will radiate on the featured shelves of The Maple Staple at The London Book Fair 2025, intriguing and informing audiences alike.In the turbulent political scenery of 1913 Shanghai, author R.L. Crossland immerses readers in his gripping historical novel, “The Abalone Ukulele: A Tale of Far Eastern Intrigue.” China stands on the brink of collapse as a daring plan to undermine the nation with Japanese gold sparks an exhilarating series of events, uniting an unexpected group of characters from various backgrounds and countries.In this story, three regular men—a polyglot third-class quartermaster, a bookworm U.S. naval commander, and an embattled Korean tribute courier—must stop a Japanese scheme to bring down China by seizing three tons of gold ingots. Their mission to thwart the subversion, aided by covert support from the U.S. Asiatic Station, quickly evolved into a daring tactic to take control of the gold and fund a Korean uprising. Their attempts are complicated by three equally exceptional women: a competent Chinese farm girl, a fiery consular clerk from the Down East, and an enigmatic and alluring Changsan courtesan. These characters' destinies converge as the stakes rise, laying the groundwork for a dramatic story that transcends borders and continents. With thorough historical detail and adept narration, “The Abalone Ukulele: A Tale of Far Eastern Intrigue” delivers a spellbinding voyage through the Far East at a crucial point in history.Plunging the audience into another perilous undercurrent of early 20th-century Asia, R.L. Crossland unveils his riveting thriller, “Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller.” In a saga that spans Yokohama, Inchon, Manila, and Shanghai, Crossland skillfully combines historical reality with incisive storytelling to create a compelling narrative of intrigue, murder, and political upheaval.Two Americans—a naval petty officer and a shipping agent—find themselves at the center of a deadly mystery in the novel. As they look into four horrific beheadings and the disappearance of a sailing ship, they delve deeply into the simmering insurgencies in the Philippines and Korea. The two must discover the truth as the USS Pluto makes its way through a time of treachery and brutality before they become the latest victims in a world on the verge of anarchy. By combining Raymond Chandler's witty, fast-paced prose with Patrick O'Brian's painstaking historical accuracy, "Jade Rooster: An Asiatic Fleet Thriller" is an intriguing addition to the nautical fiction genre. R.L. Crossland's background as a former captain in the U.S. Navy gives the book a certain authenticity that draws readers into the Asiatic Fleet's tense conflicts during a period of world turmoil.Author Norman Kelker chronicles the remarkable, multigenerational journey of his family from a catastrophic transatlantic crossing in 1743 to the present through his latest literary work “Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America.” This gripping family saga unfolds over ten generations, showcasing the Kelker family's triumphs and struggles as they forge their journey through American history.When the Kelker family settled down as farmers in Pennsylvania Dutch country, their American tale officially began. One of the first generations was Anthony Kelker, who came as a ten-year-old immigrant and later became a county sheriff, a state senator from Pennsylvania, and a soldier in the Revolutionary War. As innkeepers, ironworkers, saddlers, businesspeople, legislators, and engineers, his ancestors played several roles in the development of the country. One of the family members was even instrumental in building the first subway in Chicago. Over time, the Kelker family's influence on American culture persisted. The novel further follows the lives of NASA space scientists, a soap opera star, and historians. “Immigrant Family: Three Centuries in America” by Norman Kelker presents individual biographies that vividly illustrate the evolution of one family’s legacy in tandem with the broader narrative of American history.In his most recent book, "Coming From Not Knowing," author Frederick Rule presents a striking and moving autobiography that delves into the intricacies of racial identity, cultural norms, and the intensely private process of self-discovery. Growing up in further South, Rule confronts his experiences of being invisible and the internalized discrimination that he endured as a Black man. He challenges and redefines his worth in a world that frequently imposes others’ standards upon him.During an essential phase in his life as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, Rule explores the freedom he discovered in anonymity. This event allowed him to connect with others on a deeper level and perceive beyond the constraints society placed upon him. In this thoughtful account, Rule provides an open examination of the suffering caused by social and racial invisibility as well as his experiences navigating the intricacies of internalized oppression. Rule's choice to become a therapist was spurred by an altering encounter with a therapist, who helped him help others escape the assumptions and scripts that frequently limit their actual potential. "Coming From Not Knowing" highlights how important it is to be vulnerable, connect with others, and embrace one's truth. Frederick Rule's tale is a triumph of fortitude, illuminating the difficulties of self-discovery in a complicated and frequently divided society.Inviting readers to delve into the past and discover vital lessons for the present, Melvia Miller releases her captivating and graphically stunning instructional resource on African and African American history, “Sankofa History Activities: Exploring Lessons from Ancestors.” This book draws inspiration from the African concept of Sankofa, urging readers to learn from the past to forge a brighter future. It offers historical insights, poses thought-provoking questions, and includes interactive activities that breathe life into history.With its collection of striking visuals, this literary work offers insights into significant historical events such as Black Music Month, Juneteenth, the civil rights struggle, African heritage, and slavery. It also showcases the accomplishments of past leaders, inventors, and pioneers who have significantly influenced modern society. This interactive approach features questions and activities that ignite discussion and foster deeper understanding, positioning it as an outstanding resource for home study, youth groups, classrooms, and workshops. “Sankofa History Activities: Exploring Lessons from Ancestors” by Melvia Miller goes beyond a typical history book. Aboard the voyage as this five-book collection ferries readers to literary destinations that ignite awareness of historical events and inspire contemplation on these moments. 