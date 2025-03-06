Vineyard Vibes Community Concert featuring Phil Hamilton, hosted by Harvest House

Vineyard Vibes - good wine, good music, good purpose

Community Concert and Vendor Fair to support Harvest House as they feed, clothe, and restore the needy.

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Vineyard Vibes Returns to Lost Oak Winery for a Day of Music, Food, and CommunityBurleson, TX – Mark your calendars! Vineyard Vibes is back and set to take place on April 27, 2025, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. at the beautiful Lost Oak Winery, located at 8101 County Road 802, Burleson, TX 76028. This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable afternoon filled with live music, delicious food, local vendors, and family-friendly entertainment—all while supporting a great cause.Headlining this year’s event is Texas Country artist Phil Hamilton, with additional performances by September Moon, Texas High Road, and Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue. Attendees can also enjoy energetic performances from local children’s dance groups throughout the day.Food lovers will find a variety of options from local food trucks offering barbecue, Tex-Mex, desserts, and more. Shoppers can explore vendor booths featuring unique items like art, home décor, boutique clothing, and jewelry. And of course, Lost Oak Winery will have their award-winning wines available for purchase.Vineyard Vibes is a family-friendly event with general admission tickets priced at $25 online and $30 at the door. Seating is lawn-style, so guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Free parking is available on-site, and pets are welcome—just be sure to clean up after them!Proceeds from Vineyard Vibes benefit Harvest House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding, clothing, and restoring families in need throughout the community. With support from generous donors and sponsors like H-E-B (this year’s title sponsor) and a grant from the City of Burleson, Harvest House continues its mission to assist over 9,000 residents each year.Don’t miss out on this exciting day of music, food, and fun—all for a great cause! For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vineyardvibesbtx.com.Come for the music. Stay for the memories. Leave knowing you’ve made a difference!For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:Amber CaseHarvest House Executive DirectorEmail: amberc@yourharvesthouse.orgPhone: 817-295-6252 ext. 107

Vineyard Vibes 2025

