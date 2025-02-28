Dean Christie Unveils 30-Year Stock Cycle to Solve Canada’s Investment Challenges

A New Investment Approach for Canadians Dean Christie Explains the 30-Year Stock Cycle for Smarter Investing

Avoid market downturns and improve investment returns with Dean Christie’s insights into the 30-year stock cycle. Learn more at 30yearcycle.com.

CALGARY , ALBERTA, CANADA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Implications of the 30-Year Stock Cycle :Solving the Canadian Investment DilemmaBy Dean ChristieAuthor and narrator Dean Christie asks, “Why aren’t you getting a better return on your investments?” He answers that your focus is in the wrong place! As economies inevitably contract and stocks react, the best way to improve returns is to focus your investing on economies when they expand and avoid them when they contract.In the foreword for Implications of the 30-Year Stock Cycle, New York Times Top Ten Bestselling Author Raymond Aaron writes, “It’s not often that you come across something new in the world. However, Dean Christie’s discovery of a 30-year stock cycle and its implications for you as a Canadian investor is just that.”Join Dean as he explains his discovery and how you can leverage it to achieve better returns. Stop losing money! Learn how to ride the waves of expanding major economies using the non-concurrent cycles of expansion and contraction identified by the author. Create an upward bias in your investments.Implications of the 30-Year Stock Cycle was written to preserve and pass down the economic insights, financial principles, and investment strategies that have shaped Dean Christie’s life. Pick up a copy of Dean Christie’s book on Amazon to get an inside look at a world most people don’t understand, or for more information please go to the his website at www.30yearcycle.com

