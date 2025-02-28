Bowie County Becomes 24th Jurisdiction to Add Lone Star PACE as C-PACE Administrator

The addition paves the way for more resource conservation and job creation in the Texarkana region

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading administrator of Texas’ Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, is proud to announce it has added Bowie County to its list of approved jurisdictions, bringing its total footprint to 24 cities and counties statewide.

Bowie County Commissioners Court approved Lone Star PACE as an administrator of its C-PACE program during its Feb. 24 meeting, which will have the following impact:

Lone Star PACE can now partner with property owners in Bowie County to implement C-PACE financing, which supports resource conservation by helping fund energy and water-efficient upgrades at commercial buildings.

Property owners will gain increased access to flexible, long-term financing that can fill up to 35% of the capital stack, making sustainability upgrades more accessible.

, making sustainability upgrades more accessible. Increased access to C-PACE financing will drive redevelopment, attract investment and support the county’s continued growth.

Expansion of the program will support local workforce development by spurring new projects that require skilled labor in the construction, engineering and energy efficiency sectors.

Ryan McCormick, program administrator of Lone Star PACE, said: “We are honored to join Bowie County as an administrator of its Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program. The addition will bring more jobs and prosperity to the county’s robust and diverse economy while simultaneously reducing strain on the state’s energy and water resources – all without the help of taxpayer dollars.”

Lone Star PACE is an authorized C-PACE program administrator led by registered municipal advisors with experience financing more than $45 billion in public benefit projects nationwide. The company works closely with property owners, municipalities and capital providers to facilitate the C-PACE process, which has resulted in $338M in C-PACE assessments for projects worth a collective $1.6B.

Glenn Silva, COO of Lone Star PACE, said: “Demand for C-PACE financing has exploded in recent years due to capital markets dislocation happening alongside a renewed focus on sustainability and resiliency in commercial real estate. Bowie County’s commitment to C-PACE ensures it will have adequate resources to support its growing economy, and we are honored to be part of the area’s promising future.”

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy is a state-enabled program that allows property owners to access low-cost, long-term financing for energy and water conservation systems at commercial buildings. Property owners can use C-PACE to finance new construction, renovations, retrofits or recapitalizations. C-PACE projects are funded through private capital providers and do not require any taxpayer funds.

If you have a project in Bowie County that could benefit from C-PACE financing, contact Lone Star PACE today.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. We help local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects alongside property owners, C-PACE capital providers, contractors and other stakeholders. Our goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. For more information, visit our website.

