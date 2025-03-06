Hello Drew AI: The Next Evolution of AI in Real Estate Has Arrived

After a Historic Epique Realty Event with Barbara Corcoran, Hello Drew Is Poised to Dominate Inman, Tom Ferry’s Network, and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artificial intelligence landscape is shifting, and at the forefront of this transformation is Hello Drew AI , a groundbreaking innovation poised to redefine real estate technology. Fresh off a major debut at Epique Realty’s Shareholders Event, featuring industry icon Barbara Corcoran, Hello Drew is already proving itself as an indispensable tool for real estate professionals.With upcoming appearances at Inman Connect Nashville and Miami, along with key partnerships in Tom Ferry’s network, Hello Drew is not just another AI assistant, it’s a signal that the future of real estate is here.Rethinking AI for Real EstateWhile many AI platforms rely on outdated models, Hello Drew AI introduces a next-generation approach, engineered specifically for real estate professionals. Designed to anticipate agent needs and seamlessly integrate into daily workflows, Drew delivers real-time, natural conversations that feel less like automation and more like an experienced partner in the field.What Sets Hello Drew Apart?Human-Like Interactions: A voice assistant that adapts to regional selling styles and mimics real-world conversation.Customizable Voice & Personality: Real estate professionals can personalize Drew’s voice and communication style.Seamless CRM & MLS Integration: Instant compatibility with Follow Up Boss, kvCORE, Real Geeks, and major listing platforms.AI That Takes Initiative: Unlike passive AI models, Drew engages leads, overcomes objections, and improves conversion rates.A Game-Changer for the IndustryHello Drew AI is built on a proprietary real-time NLP architecture, moving beyond traditional AI constraints. It operates independently of OpenAI, DeepMind, and other mainstream AI providers, ensuring that brokers and agents have access to cutting-edge technology designed specifically for real estate, not a repurposed chatbot.Following its initial success with Epique Realty’s 4,500+ agents, Hello Drew AI is gaining traction among top real estate brands nationwide. As it continues to expand, its impact on the industry is becoming clear:Real estate professionals can now manage their workflows with unprecedented efficiency.AI-driven automation is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity.Drew is setting a new standard for what AI can achieve in high-stakes sales environments.Experience the Future of AI in Real Estate Hello Drew AI will be showcased at Inman Connect Nashville & Miami, a must-see for brokers, agents, and tech leaders.

